ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

By CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Clipart Library

Sept. 16-Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Sept. 16-Nov. 5: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Tickets: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.

Sept. 30-Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, go online for prices. Tickets: hauntedfieldofscreams.com.

Oct. 7-9: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 7-31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — Halloween-inspired event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission. Tickets: butterflies.org.

Oct. 13-15 and 28-30: Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare — For ages 12 and older, 5:45-8:45 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $29-$34. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 18-23: Glow at the Gardens — 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 27-29: Devotchka's Halloween Black Tie Ball — The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Go online for ticket prices. Tickets: stanleylive.com.

Oct. 28 and 31: Denver Halloween Pub Crawls — 7 p.m., The Ginn Mill, 2402 Larimer St., Denver, $14-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p84xdfu.

Oct. 29: Parent and Child: Spooky Halloween Cupcakes Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $75 per person. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Oct. 29: Denver Zombie Crawl - Halloween Pub Crawl — 7 p.m., The Ginn Mill, 2402 Larimer St., Denver, $14-$35. Tickets: lodozombiecrawl.com.

Oct. 29: Coloween 2022 — Adult Halloween party, 8 p.m., Stockyards Event Center, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: coloween.com.

If you have an event to add to list, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 16-18

Oktoberfest season is upon us. Several Denver-area breweries and businesses will host stein-holding competitions, keg bowling, costume contests, live music, food trucks, and more. The Denver Jazz Festival is also taking place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House this weekend. Other happenings include new exhibit openings at Walker Fine Art...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Eleventh Denver Startup Week kicks off Monday

The “beautifully choreographed chaos” that is Denver Startup Week returns for its 11th year Monday in downtown Denver. Last year’s event, which still had blended video conference/live sessions, drew about 10,000 attendees to more than 200 events, like panel discussions, pitch competitions and loads of networking opportunities.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

9 spots for fall color within hour's drive of Denver

From glistening skyscrapers to glistening leaves. The drastic change is most welcome come fall in Denver. If your travels take you to the Mile High City, one need not go far from the metro to be immersed in the color that comes just once a year to the hills distant but not very far. Here are spots to consider within an hour’s drive or so of Denver:
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Halloween Party#Denver Botanic Gardens#Localevent#Festival#Pub Crawl#Cooking#Chatfield Farms#The Stanley Hotel
Westword

Denver's Most Dangerous Streets: The Top Twenty

As of mid-September, Denver had suffered 65 traffic fatalities in 2022 — with the city heading to the highest total in more than a decade. But serious injuries are much more frequent occurrences in the city, and the details of those incidents help identify the most dangerous streets in Denver.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Denver Gazette

'The Woman King' has a Colorado sound

One of the most anticipated films of the fall is Viola Davis’ “The Woman King,” opening Friday. And a significant contribution to the soundtrack was recorded right here in Denver at Rocky Mountain Recorders. Five-time Grammy Award winner and Denver native Dianne Reeves contributed improvisational vocals to the film, under the music direction of Terence Blanchard. “When my dear friend Terence was working on the project, he said he ‘heard’...
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?

Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy