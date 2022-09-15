2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area
Sept. 16-Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.
Sept. 16-Nov. 5: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Tickets: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.
Sept. 30-Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, go online for prices. Tickets: hauntedfieldofscreams.com.
Oct. 7-9: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.
Oct. 7-31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — Halloween-inspired event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission. Tickets: butterflies.org.
Oct. 13-15 and 28-30: Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare — For ages 12 and older, 5:45-8:45 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $29-$34. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.
Oct. 18-23: Glow at the Gardens — 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.
Oct. 27-29: Devotchka's Halloween Black Tie Ball — The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Go online for ticket prices. Tickets: stanleylive.com.
Oct. 28 and 31: Denver Halloween Pub Crawls — 7 p.m., The Ginn Mill, 2402 Larimer St., Denver, $14-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p84xdfu.
Oct. 29: Parent and Child: Spooky Halloween Cupcakes Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $75 per person. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Oct. 29: Denver Zombie Crawl - Halloween Pub Crawl — 7 p.m., The Ginn Mill, 2402 Larimer St., Denver, $14-$35. Tickets: lodozombiecrawl.com.
Oct. 29: Coloween 2022 — Adult Halloween party, 8 p.m., Stockyards Event Center, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: coloween.com.
If you have an event to add to list, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.
