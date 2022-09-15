Talbot County is pleased to announce the completion of the parking lot expansion project at Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center. Thirteen new parking spaces along with stormwater management features and new plantings were included with the capital project at a cost of approximately $230,000 which also included land acquisition costs, engineering, and permitting through the Town of Easton. Lane Engineering, LLC served as the engineer for the project under the guidance of the Talbot County Department of Public Works. Duvall Brothers, Inc. served as the contractor. A ribbon cutting for the project was held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with dignitaries and guests in attendance.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO