Read full article on original website
Related
talbotspy.org
Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center Parking Lot Expansion Project
Talbot County is pleased to announce the completion of the parking lot expansion project at Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center. Thirteen new parking spaces along with stormwater management features and new plantings were included with the capital project at a cost of approximately $230,000 which also included land acquisition costs, engineering, and permitting through the Town of Easton. Lane Engineering, LLC served as the engineer for the project under the guidance of the Talbot County Department of Public Works. Duvall Brothers, Inc. served as the contractor. A ribbon cutting for the project was held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with dignitaries and guests in attendance.
talbotspy.org
Reflections on Constitution Day in Easton by Carol Voyles
Constitution Day was a beautiful day in Easton, and the celebration at our courthouse was timely and inclusive. Sheriff Joe Gamble inspired us by sharing his personal mantra: “Freedom over fear,” and adding for emphasis, “You must not lose your individual personal freedoms.”. Reverend Steven Mosher of...
talbotspy.org
Message to Seniors: It’s Time to Come Back to Your Local Senior Center
Of the countless ways that COVID-19 impacted Mid-Shore communities, the great “senior citizen retreat” into isolation during the pandemic has been the least reported. By late Spring of 2020, hundreds of community elders ended their regular routine of visiting senior centers, such as Easton’s Brookletts Place, and have not been back since.
talbotspy.org
Upcoming Events at Oxford Community Center Sept-Nov 2022
Mon, 1-2:15pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes for $150. Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150. Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80. Late September 2022. Thursday, September 22nd, 5:30pm. Guest Speaker- Muralist, Michael Rosato. https://michaelrosato.com/. In honor of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Bay Net
Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies
David Harrington, a former Maryland state senator who recently served as the president of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, has died. The post David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Reclaiming energy from methane at Maryland landfill
Qnergy Inc., Ogden, Utah, a methane abatement solutions provider and a manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power using Stirling engine technologies, has announced its first landfill deployment to abate methane, create clean electrical energy and generate voluntary carbon credits. Working with Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Maryland Energy Administration’s Open...
RELATED PEOPLE
talbotspy.org
Spy Exit Interview: Mike Roman Reflects on 20 Years of Directing Horn Point Laboratory
A 20-year tenure for a national institutional leader is almost unheard of these days. College presidents, museum directors, and leaders of major nonprofit organizations come and go at a far more rapid pace as the demands of fundraising, enrollment, and governance has grown proportionally. And yet, in contrast, Dr. Mike Roman has been successfully leading the Horn Point Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science for two decades.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
natureworldnews.com
Tick-Carrying Deers Observed Sleeping Closer to Residential Areas
White-tailed deer are overpopulated on the United States East Coast, and they play an essential role in the spread and support of tick populations that transmit illnesses such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. Controlling deer numbers has long been predicated on the premise that deer reside mostly in woodland parklands,...
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: I Encourage the Public to Support Amy Dodson for our School Board
I’m a father of four young children, two of whom attend local public schools (and another two who aren’t out of diapers yet). I’m concerned, like many, about the overall health of our Talbot County Public School system, and it seems the recent pandemic has made things more problematic and challenging than ever.
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center offering new mobile unit, expanding health care access for moms-to-be
SALISBURY, Md.- “It just makes it easier to make more appointments to make sure you and your kid are okay,” Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center Patient Unique Erugo said. A set of four wheels is taking health care for moms to be to the next level through the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center’s new mobile unit.
WMDT.com
Cambridge Police Department to host first annual ‘Clean Up Day’ event, push to curb gun violence
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Due to growing concerns of violence plaguing the community, the Cambridge Police Department has a potential solution. They’re hosting it’s 1st annual Clean Up Day. The goal is to strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement. The event will also incorporate “Love Is the Answer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infrastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland
A statue honoring trailblazing abolitionist Harriet Tubman has risen in Maryland. The post Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland appeared first on NewsOne.
talbotspy.org
The Importance of Literacy Tutoring: A Chat with Open Doors Director Ashley Singer
Ashley Singer thought her life path would lead to the theatre world as a stage technician. Lucky for us and those with reading deficits, the Kent County native found her true calling as a literacy professional and is now the Executive Director of Open Doors, a non-profit literacy tutoring program she co-founded with Associate Director Julie Blyman.
Comments / 0