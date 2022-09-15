ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center Parking Lot Expansion Project

Talbot County is pleased to announce the completion of the parking lot expansion project at Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center. Thirteen new parking spaces along with stormwater management features and new plantings were included with the capital project at a cost of approximately $230,000 which also included land acquisition costs, engineering, and permitting through the Town of Easton. Lane Engineering, LLC served as the engineer for the project under the guidance of the Talbot County Department of Public Works. Duvall Brothers, Inc. served as the contractor. A ribbon cutting for the project was held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with dignitaries and guests in attendance.
Reflections on Constitution Day in Easton by Carol Voyles

Constitution Day was a beautiful day in Easton, and the celebration at our courthouse was timely and inclusive. Sheriff Joe Gamble inspired us by sharing his personal mantra: “Freedom over fear,” and adding for emphasis, “You must not lose your individual personal freedoms.”. Reverend Steven Mosher of...
Message to Seniors: It’s Time to Come Back to Your Local Senior Center

Of the countless ways that COVID-19 impacted Mid-Shore communities, the great “senior citizen retreat” into isolation during the pandemic has been the least reported. By late Spring of 2020, hundreds of community elders ended their regular routine of visiting senior centers, such as Easton’s Brookletts Place, and have not been back since.
Upcoming Events at Oxford Community Center Sept-Nov 2022

Mon, 1-2:15pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes for $150. Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150. Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80. Late September 2022. Thursday, September 22nd, 5:30pm. Guest Speaker- Muralist, Michael Rosato. https://michaelrosato.com/. In honor of...
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. –  On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
Reclaiming energy from methane at Maryland landfill

Qnergy Inc., Ogden, Utah, a methane abatement solutions provider and a manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power using Stirling engine technologies, has announced its first landfill deployment to abate methane, create clean electrical energy and generate voluntary carbon credits. Working with Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Maryland Energy Administration’s Open...
Spy Exit Interview: Mike Roman Reflects on 20 Years of Directing Horn Point Laboratory

A 20-year tenure for a national institutional leader is almost unheard of these days. College presidents, museum directors, and leaders of major nonprofit organizations come and go at a far more rapid pace as the demands of fundraising, enrollment, and governance has grown proportionally. And yet, in contrast, Dr. Mike Roman has been successfully leading the Horn Point Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science for two decades.
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
Tick-Carrying Deers Observed Sleeping Closer to Residential Areas

White-tailed deer are overpopulated on the United States East Coast, and they play an essential role in the spread and support of tick populations that transmit illnesses such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. Controlling deer numbers has long been predicated on the premise that deer reside mostly in woodland parklands,...
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25

Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
The Importance of Literacy Tutoring: A Chat with Open Doors Director Ashley Singer

Ashley Singer thought her life path would lead to the theatre world as a stage technician. Lucky for us and those with reading deficits, the Kent County native found her true calling as a literacy professional and is now the Executive Director of Open Doors, a non-profit literacy tutoring program she co-founded with Associate Director Julie Blyman.
