CNN announces it will debut new morning show with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins

Read full article on original website
Related
CNN’s Don Lemon on new morning show gig: ‘I was not demoted’
CNN prime-time host Don Lemon on Thursday night addressed news of his next role at the network, saying he “was not demoted” with the shift to an anchoring gig on what will be CNN’s reimagined morning show this fall. Lemon said he was presented by new network...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Rachel Maddow's replacement loses 38% of audience
Rachel Maddow's replacement host, Alex Wagner, garnered 38% fewer viewers in her first two weeks of taking over Maddow's time slot from Tuesday to Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”
Those wondering what happened to Chris Matthews might have seen the former MSNBC star back on his old network on Tuesday, Sept. 6, giving commentary on Morning Joe about Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 3. “He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is,” the...
AdWeek
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
Anderson Cooper explores loss and grief in deeply personal new CNN podcast
In his new podcast, “All There Is with Anderson Cooper,” the CNN anchor reveals a personal struggle – part of his life he has rarely talked about before. Cooper began recording the podcast alone while packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, after she died in 2019 at the age of 95.
John Harwood leaving CNN
John Harwood, one of CNN’s most recognizable reporters, is leaving the network. Harwood made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, and he did not specify if he was leaving CNN on his own terms of if he had been let go by the cable news giant. “Today’s my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood Is Leaving Network
John Harwood, a White House correspondent who joined CNN in 2020, is leaving the network — the latest exit in recent weeks as executives appear to be mulling the news outlet’s roster in the aftermath of corporate parent Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia. Harwood, a veteran Beltway journalist whose career has taken him to The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, announced his exit Friday afternoon via social media. “today’s my last day at CNN. proud of the work,” he wrote on Twitter. “look forward to figuring out what’s next.” “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the...
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
AdWeek
Don Lemon Addresses His Imminent Move to CNN Mornings
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. It’s been a whirlwind 24-36 hours for Don Lemon. He was in the U.K. covering the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and while flying back to New York to do his long-running primetime show Don Lemon Tonight, it was announced that he would be moving from primetime to the morning later this year after eight and a half years in the daypart, joining colleagues Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for a new 6-9 a.m. ET CNN offering.
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Starts Work at NBC News: 'First Day. New Job.'
Psaki is slated to appear on NBC News and MSNBC this fall, during coverage of this year's midterm elections Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially embarked on a new career, sharing a photo of her new NBCUniversal work badge on Twitter. "First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV," Psaki wrote on Monday. First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV. pic.twitter.com/c9xdf4DWjj— Jen Psaki...
Comments / 0