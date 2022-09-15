ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN announces it will debut new morning show with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business
 2 days ago
Daily Mail

Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show

CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
POTUS
Daily Mail

CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title

CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
POLITICS
Person
Kaitlan Collins
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Poppy Harlow
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup

UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
CELEBRITIES
#Cnn#New Morning#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
AdWeek

Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

John Harwood leaving CNN

John Harwood, one of CNN’s most recognizable reporters, is leaving the network. Harwood made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, and he did not specify if he was leaving CNN on his own terms of if he had been let go by the cable news giant. “Today’s my...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood Is Leaving Network

John Harwood, a White House correspondent who joined CNN in 2020, is leaving the network — the latest exit in recent weeks as executives appear to be mulling the news outlet’s roster in the aftermath of corporate parent Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia. Harwood, a veteran Beltway journalist whose career has taken him to The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, announced his exit Friday afternoon via social media. “today’s my last day at CNN. proud of the work,” he wrote on Twitter. “look forward to figuring out what’s next.” “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the...
POTUS
AdWeek

Don Lemon Addresses His Imminent Move to CNN Mornings

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. It’s been a whirlwind 24-36 hours for Don Lemon. He was in the U.K. covering the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and while flying back to New York to do his long-running primetime show Don Lemon Tonight, it was announced that he would be moving from primetime to the morning later this year after eight and a half years in the daypart, joining colleagues Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for a new 6-9 a.m. ET CNN offering.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Starts Work at NBC News: 'First Day. New Job.'

Psaki is slated to appear on NBC News and MSNBC this fall, during coverage of this year's midterm elections Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially embarked on a new career, sharing a photo of her new NBCUniversal work badge on Twitter. "First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV," Psaki wrote on Monday. First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV. pic.twitter.com/c9xdf4DWjj— Jen Psaki...
POLITICS

