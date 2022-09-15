ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel

Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos.
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Sept. 16)

• Bozeman Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10: Garrett Dahlke found Quinn Clark for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining to lift the Raptors to their third win. Following the score, Senior drove to the Gallatin 3 yard-line with 1:50 remaining, but fumbled, and Clark recovered to seal the win. Bryce Mikkelson had a 19-yard run on the Raptors' game-winning drive and Evan Cherry caught a 13-yard pass.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
Laurel, MT
Football
Laurel, MT
Sports
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
Elko Daily Free Press

In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system

Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
LAUREL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Identical Twins#American Football#The Lone Returnee
yourbigsky.com

Try out these cheap eats in Billings

These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola

Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested

The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”

Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy