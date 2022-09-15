Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?
With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
ksl.com
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as 'diamond in the rough'; new utilities may help it shine
GRANTSVILLE — The Tooele Valley Airport currently serves as an important facility in expanding the types of aviation services available in the Wasatch Front region and in Utah's wildland firefighting efforts; however, the small facility itself doesn't have water or sewage connections. This is largely because it was essentially...
KSLTV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
slcgreenblog.com
Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!
We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heber Valley bypass could destroy iconic north fields and pollute Provo River, critics say
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of Trouts Unlimited in Utah County has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite–and that really is the whole point.
6 Ways to Be the Best Worst Boise Driver You Can Be
Let's keep it real. Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, whippin' out our drivers license and registration, no one in the Treasure Valley admits to being a crappy driver. In fact, we convince ourselves that we're born free from original driving sin. Our on-ramp game is on-point. We change lanes like every lane is ours. Because they are.
kjzz.com
2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
ksl.com
Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. KSL Cars does not endorse any vehicles. The views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com or its employees.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah
Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Episcopal church and community members gathered in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday for the ordination of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah's new bishop, Phyllis Ann Spiegel. Bishop Spiegel said "the power of the Holy Spirit just kept...
kslnewsradio.com
Stabbing in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Around 5 p.m. this afternoon, Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a stabbing. The incident occurred at 300 S 500 W in SLC. Police say the stabbing happened behind the Rio Grande and a male victim suffered critical stab wounds. The victim was transferred to the hospital and is now in good condition.
KSLTV
Utah’s own toy wooden car maker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN, Utah —A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. “If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else.”. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man who may be...
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Residents of North Salt Lake housing community frustrated after days with no power
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Residents of a housing community said Thursday they had been without power for more than two days due to an issue potentially affecting dozens of units in the neighborhood and they feared no solution was in sight. Kevin Duke, who uses a CPAP machine...
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
violetskyadventures.com
Bison and the Great Salt Lake at Antelope Island
From backcountry trails to roaming bison, Antelope Island State Park is a fun adventure on one of Utah’s most unique islands. Nestled out in the Great Salt Lake, this 28,000 acre island boasts raw views of the natural surrounding landscape. From the Wasatch Mountains in the distance to the mirage of the lake, this island is filled with history, wildlife and geographical landmarks.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0