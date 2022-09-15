ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds Major Industry Discussion

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop

With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, NY
Government
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Endicott, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Johnson City Applies#Binghamton University#Dri
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Mayor Kraham’s First Budget Holds Line on Taxes

The first budget proposed by Binghamton’s new Mayor is two million dollars leaner than the last, $99.1-million budget proposed by his predecessor, Mayor Richard David, and carries a bare-minimum reduction in property taxes of .01%. Republican Jared Kraham’s $97-million ledger presented on September 15, calls for adding three new...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.1 The Hawk

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "Cash Cow" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WHWK-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Eat Cheap: Binghamton Restaurant Week Underway

Fall Restaurant Week is underway again in the City of Binghamton. Diners have an opportunity to try new dishes or even new restaurants through Thursday, September 22 at bargain prices. The Restaurant Week idea began in Binghamton in September of 2010 as a way to highlight locally owned eateries and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store

Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy