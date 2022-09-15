Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert is excited to announce the opening of a new traffic interchange at Lindsay Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

The interchange will provide direct freeway access to and from Lindsay Road and improve safety and traffic flow in the Southeast Valley.

The new on-ramps and off-ramps at Lindsay Road are scheduled to open in time for the Friday morning commute.

This project is a partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

As the Phoenix metropolitan area has expanded south, traffic along the Santan Freeway has significantly increased in both directions.

The new Lindsay Road interchange will provide relief to nearby major arterials and secondary roads, enhance access to Gilbert’s growing Central Business District and ease congestion for residents in South Gilbert and surrounding areas.

“Gilbert is committed to infrastructure projects, such as this one, that help maintain the quality of life our residents love and expect,” said Mayor Brigette Peterson. “I’m grateful for the collaborative efforts between federal, state and regional partners that got us to the completion of this interchange. As Arizona’s fifth largest municipality, it is critical that our community has safe and accessible transportation choices.”

ADOT facilitated the construction of the traffic interchange with funding coming from the Town, ADOT, Maricopa Association of Governments, and FHWA.

In addition to the new on-ramps and off-ramps at Lindsay Road, infrastructure enhancements have been made along Lindsay Road from Pecos to Germann Roads in anticipation of the new interchange. Gilbert also widened Germann Road from Mustang Drive to Val Vista Drive.

A frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert Roads was added to provide additional entry to the nearby Rivulon business development.

"The real-life impacts of this project will play out in the lives of our residents in thousands of ways over the years," said Gilbert's Assistant Town Manager Leah Hubbard Rhineheimer. "This interchange is about connecting people to jobs. Connecting families. Connecting public safety to those in need."

Gilbert continues to prioritize and improve upon transportation infrastructure to enhance safety and ease travel for all those who live, work and play here.

For a list of all current Gilbert Capital Improvement Program (CIP) projects, visit gilbertaz.gov/CIP.