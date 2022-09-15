ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
howardcountymd.gov

Final Reminder for Nominations to Serve on La Alianza and LGBTQIA+ Commissions

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today issued a final call for nominations for individuals interested in serving on the County’s LGBTQIA+ and La Alianza Commissions. The two Commissions were proposed by the County Executive and approved by the County Council in July 2022 to promote inclusivity and equity, were approved by the Howard County Council.  
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Towson host the African American Cultural Fest over weekend

TOWSON, Md. — More great weather was with us for quite the eventful weekend here in Maryland. One event, the African American Cultural Fest, happened in Towson with 11 News' anchor Theo Hayes as MC for the event. Joining us is Kendrick Tilghman, with more.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Society
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Columbia, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Linus Parade#Grand Marshal#Howard County Executive#Air Force Veteran#Wwii African#American#Vietnam War Navy#Army Reservist
macaronikid.com

🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25

Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
tourcounsel.com

The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore's Mount Vernon Cultural District, the Walters Art Museum is a unique cultural landmark and one of the few institutions in the world to present such a comprehensive history of world art. Covering all media of art from the third millennium before Christ to the early 20th century, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
clayconews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy