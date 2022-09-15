Read full article on original website
Final Reminder for Nominations to Serve on La Alianza and LGBTQIA+ Commissions
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today issued a final call for nominations for individuals interested in serving on the County’s LGBTQIA+ and La Alianza Commissions. The two Commissions were proposed by the County Executive and approved by the County Council in July 2022 to promote inclusivity and equity, were approved by the Howard County Council.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Towson host the African American Cultural Fest over weekend
TOWSON, Md. — More great weather was with us for quite the eventful weekend here in Maryland. One event, the African American Cultural Fest, happened in Towson with 11 News' anchor Theo Hayes as MC for the event. Joining us is Kendrick Tilghman, with more.
Maryland Reporter Voters Guide: Anne Arundel County
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Montgomery County as of Sept. 14. Here are voter guides for other candidates on the ballot. Other voter guides from other publications will be linked when they are updated for the general election. The general election is...
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
MARC suspends some train service between Baltimore and D.C. for two weeks
Passengers who rely on MARC train service between Baltimore and Washington D.C. will have to make some changes to their morning commute.
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore's Mount Vernon Cultural District, the Walters Art Museum is a unique cultural landmark and one of the few institutions in the world to present such a comprehensive history of world art. Covering all media of art from the third millennium before Christ to the early 20th century, the...
Mayor Scott announces new Safe Streets leadership as accountability questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that the Safe Streets violence intervention program will be managed by two large nonprofits rather than a patchwork of seven different organizations. The change comes after months of questions from FOX45 News about how Safe Streets -- a key part of...
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland
Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
Ringleader Of Crew Targeting Hispanic People In Baltimore Home Invasions Convicted: AG
The ringleader of a group that terrorized Hispanic families in parts of Baltimore County during a string of home invasions and carjackings has been convicted, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced. Baltimore resident Jaylen Skinner has been convicted on charges tied to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that...
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
