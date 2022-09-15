Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Native Token of Ethereum-Based NFT Gaming Project to Its Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is including another token to its listing roadmap, adding Illuvium (ILV) to its roadmap. On Thursday, Coinbase added ILV, the utility and governance token of Illuvium, an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Illuvium is part walkthrough adventure and part player...
The consensus for crypto-specific regulation is growing
The position of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with regard to cryptocurrencies — that existing regulations and guidances are adequate to cover this asset class — appears to be losing ground in Washington. Driving the news: The White House released a series of reports this morning...
bitcoinist.com
$100,000 Contract Bear Fund, Quantitative Trading Platform FAMEEX Escort Crypto Investment
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for the crypto trading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
The White House calls for more regulations as cryptocurrencies grow more popular
President Biden's administration is pushing for more regulations on digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, and it's advocating for tougher oversight at a time when the popularity of virtual money continues to grow. In a series of new reports released Friday that lay out recommendations, the White House pointed to the...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
Biden outlines plans for crypto regulation, citing risk of fraud
US government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Aims To Educate 103,000,000 User Base With New Crypto App Integration
Digital asset exchange Coinbase is taking an aggressive approach to inform its users how American politicians stand on crypto-related issues. In a new announcement, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong details how the exchange is pushing its crypto education initiative to support political candidates with positive sentiment towards crypto. “Starting...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder
Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brother of Former Coinbase Product Manager Admits to Wire Fraud in Plot to Commit Insider Trading as SEC Pushes All Crypto Assets are Securities Opinion
On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced it had received a guilty plea from the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”. Originally covered this past July, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) simultaneously filed insider trading charges along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York against a former Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) manager Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi, and his friend, Sameer Ramani. Nikhil Wahi has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in regards to insider trading in crypto assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison but the guilty plea probably means a sentence far more lenient than the max. Wahi is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2022. No word on the co-defendants.
CoinTelegraph
White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto
Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
Comments / 0