dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Native Token of Ethereum-Based NFT Gaming Project to Its Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is including another token to its listing roadmap, adding Illuvium (ILV) to its roadmap. On Thursday, Coinbase added ILV, the utility and governance token of Illuvium, an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Illuvium is part walkthrough adventure and part player...
Axios

The consensus for crypto-specific regulation is growing

The position of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with regard to cryptocurrencies — that existing regulations and guidances are adequate to cover this asset class — appears to be losing ground in Washington. Driving the news: The White House released a series of reports this morning...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
cryptoslate.com

First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Aims To Educate 103,000,000 User Base With New Crypto App Integration

Digital asset exchange Coinbase is taking an aggressive approach to inform its users how American politicians stand on crypto-related issues. In a new announcement, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong details how the exchange is pushing its crypto education initiative to support political candidates with positive sentiment towards crypto. “Starting...
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder

Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
crowdfundinsider.com

Brother of Former Coinbase Product Manager Admits to Wire Fraud in Plot to Commit Insider Trading as SEC Pushes All Crypto Assets are Securities Opinion

On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced it had received a guilty plea from the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”. Originally covered this past July, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) simultaneously filed insider trading charges along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York against a former Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) manager Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi, and his friend, Sameer Ramani. Nikhil Wahi has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in regards to insider trading in crypto assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison but the guilty plea probably means a sentence far more lenient than the max. Wahi is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2022. No word on the co-defendants.
CoinTelegraph

White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto

Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
