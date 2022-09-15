Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Football: 3 reasons Cougars will beat No. 25 Oregon in Week 3
The BYU football team, fresh off an upset win over future conference foe Baylor, turns its attention to another ranked opponent, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks for a Week 3 matchup. How many college football teams have lost by 46 points one week only to win by 56 points the following week? It’s tough to say, but you can count Oregon among the teams who have completed such an emphatic comeback.
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
The Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and fans can also stream the game on Watch ESPN
How Twitter reacted to BYU’s big loss to Oregon
Twitter users reacted to the BYU Cougars’ loss to the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: JoJo Shortell scores two TDs, Gonzaga Prep tops Ferris; Central Valley blanks Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6: JoJo Shortell had 16 carries for 64 yards with two touchdowns and the Bullpups beat the hosting Saxons in a league game at Gonzaga Prep.
How Kalani Sitake brought BYU back — and through its most challenging era
The popular BYU football coach weathered some difficult times in Provo, but has elevated the No. 12 Cougars during a period of time when challenges were in every direction
Early visit from Arizona, road game at BYU and showdown with TCU at Vivint Arena highlight Runnin’ Utes’ 2022-23 schedule
Utah went 4-16 in the Pac-12 last season in coach Craig Smith’s inaugural season and is looking to improve upon that with an upgraded roster in 2022-23. Thursday the team released its 2022-23 schedule.
Rowdies’ second straight defeat could have additional cost
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — The Rowdies lost a second straight game and goalkeeper CJ Cochran in falling 1-0 to Detroit City on Saturday night. The defeat was also the fourth straight on the road for the Rowdies (16-7-6), who missed another chance to improve their playoff position in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. They stayed in third, falling nine points behind first-place Louisville City and four behind second-place Memphis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Podcast of Champions - Pac-12 football week two recap and week three preview
Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods have been following this conference for years but somehow both are batting just .500 picking the games against the spread. This week they go back over week two and talk about how things unfolded for the Pac-12 including a huge win for Washington State at Wisconsin, another beatdown for Colorado and the first conference match-up between USC and Stanford.
HS Scores 9/17: Blackfoot boys clipped by IF, Century boys top Burley
BOYS SOCCER Idaho Falls 1, Blackfoot 0 The Tigers scored in the first minute and the Broncos couldn't match it. They fall to 4-2-1. Teton 1, American Falls 0 The Beavers are now 6-3-1. ...
Live coverage: The latest as No. 14 Utah football takes on San Diego State
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and San Diego State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Why facing the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium is ‘dream come true’ for this generation of Cougars
BYU football: Kalani Sitake and his No. 12-ranked Cougars are expecting a loud, rowdy and boisterous crowd Saturday against No. 25 Oregon at Autzen Stadium — and they can’t wait to experience it
Comments / 0