BYU Football: 3 reasons Cougars will beat No. 25 Oregon in Week 3

The BYU football team, fresh off an upset win over future conference foe Baylor, turns its attention to another ranked opponent, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks for a Week 3 matchup. How many college football teams have lost by 46 points one week only to win by 56 points the following week? It’s tough to say, but you can count Oregon among the teams who have completed such an emphatic comeback.
Rowdies’ second straight defeat could have additional cost

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — The Rowdies lost a second straight game and goalkeeper CJ Cochran in falling 1-0 to Detroit City on Saturday night. The defeat was also the fourth straight on the road for the Rowdies (16-7-6), who missed another chance to improve their playoff position in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. They stayed in third, falling nine points behind first-place Louisville City and four behind second-place Memphis.
Podcast of Champions - Pac-12 football week two recap and week three preview

Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods have been following this conference for years but somehow both are batting just .500 picking the games against the spread. This week they go back over week two and talk about how things unfolded for the Pac-12 including a huge win for Washington State at Wisconsin, another beatdown for Colorado and the first conference match-up between USC and Stanford.
