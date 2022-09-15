Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Man that stabbed Springfield officer in 2017 arrested again after throwing knife at officers
A Springfield man was arrested Monday after he was seen outside the police department armed with a knife and allegedly threw it at an officer.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man, accused of throwing a knife at officers, is in custody and the incident comes five years after his arrest for an even more violent encounter with police. Springfield Police arrested 28-year-old Juan Delvalle outside Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street Monday night and it...
westernmassnews.com
VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects
Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer, Mass. State Police investigating unattended death on Orchard Street
CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield man tased after allegedly pointing gun at school bus drivers
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after allegedly pointing a gun at school bus drivers.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident
Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
Springfield man arrested for possession of ghost gun
A Springfield man was arrested Friday night after police found a ghost gun in his possession.
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police ask for help identifying vandals
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen in a home surveillance video. Investigators said on social media that believe the suspects may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalisms “motivated by bias against the residents of this same house” and that there may be another video of the incident shared online.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke family extends gratitude to off-duty officer who helped injured mother
Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police are searching for two teenagers last seen walking with two dogs Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Police describe the female...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parents concerned after alarming robocall
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall from Springfield Public Schools on Monday night. The call alerted parents about attempted lurings in the Springfield area. Part of the automated message stated, “We want to remind families to talk with their students, especially the younger ones, about stranger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Naugatuck police investigate body found Monday afternoon
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday evening. At around 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery to investigate an unresponsive person. Police found an adult male who was determined to be deceased, which...
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Thunderbirds ice, High Street paving, and PTO fundraiser
Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
westernmassnews.com
Mass. education officials focus on student’s mental health
Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
Comments / 1