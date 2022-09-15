ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man, accused of throwing a knife at officers, is in custody and the incident comes five years after his arrest for an even more violent encounter with police. Springfield Police arrested 28-year-old Juan Delvalle outside Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street Monday night and it...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna's parents still do not know why their child's heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer, Mass. State Police investigating unattended death on Orchard Street

CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police ask for help identifying vandals

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen in a home surveillance video. Investigators said on social media that believe the suspects may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalisms “motivated by bias against the residents of this same house” and that there may be another video of the incident shared online.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police are searching for two teenagers last seen walking with two dogs Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Police describe the female...
WILBRAHAM, MA
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parents concerned after alarming robocall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall from Springfield Public Schools on Monday night. The call alerted parents about attempted lurings in the Springfield area. Part of the automated message stated, “We want to remind families to talk with their students, especially the younger ones, about stranger...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

Naugatuck police investigate body found Monday afternoon

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday evening. At around 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery to investigate an unresponsive person. Police found an adult male who was determined to be deceased, which...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Thunderbirds ice, High Street paving, and PTO fundraiser

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. education officials focus on student’s mental health

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA

