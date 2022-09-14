ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County considers boosting pay for sheriff’s deputies

Amid what Sheriff Calvin Hayden has called “emergency” staffing levels, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted to recommend a proposal to raise both the starting and maximum salaries for Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Under the plan presented by county staff at Thursday’s...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval

A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Mission unveils new, improved Johnson Drive

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - After the mayor of Mission, Kansas, cut the ribbon Wednesday night, a new and improved Johnson Drive is officially open!. After months of construction, the main route through Mission both safer and better for business. “We wanted to look at ways to make it more walkable,”...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC

A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages

Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
KANSAS CITY, MO

