Read full article on original website
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County considers boosting pay for sheriff’s deputies
Amid what Sheriff Calvin Hayden has called “emergency” staffing levels, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted to recommend a proposal to raise both the starting and maximum salaries for Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Under the plan presented by county staff at Thursday’s...
bluevalleypost.com
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval
A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
Johnson County Sheriff searches for owner of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of four horses that were located in the county.
KMBC.com
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Death investigation underway after body found along roadway in unincorporated Jackson County
BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office have launched a death investigation after a body was found near a busy intersection Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted a man's body was found near the shoulder of the road at Truman Road and Stark...
Excelsior Springs community shares concerns about possible rail system merge
On Wednesday, the Excelsior Springs community expressed their concerns at a public meeting about the possible merging of rail lines Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
KC police identify woman fatally struck by dump truck at Zona Rosa
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
KCTV 5
Mission unveils new, improved Johnson Drive
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - After the mayor of Mission, Kansas, cut the ribbon Wednesday night, a new and improved Johnson Drive is officially open!. After months of construction, the main route through Mission both safer and better for business. “We wanted to look at ways to make it more walkable,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
Developer plans high rise apartment complex in south OP
Davis Development is requesting the city rezone the “L” shaped property to create Crystal Springs Southwest Apartments.
kansascitymag.com
Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC
A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
Independence Fire Department responds to tractor trailer fire
The Independence Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer fire near the 13000 block of East 42nd Terrace.
kcur.org
Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown
More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
Comments / 0