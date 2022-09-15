Read full article on original website
Occupied Ukrainian regions plan 'vote' on joining Russia, raising threat of military escalation
Multiple Kremlin-backed authorities in occupied areas of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced they will hold referendums on formally joining Russia this week, in a move that threatens to redefine the parameters of the conflict.
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
NEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump sought the presidency in 2016, a California billionaire named Tom Barrack made sure to get in the mix. The pair had been close friends for decades before Barrack emerged as an informal campaign advisor. He later became the chair of Trump’s inaugural committee.
Ukraine war - live: Biden to slam Putin’s ‘naked aggression’ as Russia reveals referendum plan
Joe Biden is likely to rebuke his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in New York today at the UN general assembly, and will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for.White House officials have said that the president’s UN visit this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war nears the seven-month mark.Mr Biden will “offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these...
‘Slay’ Film Focuses on Animal Welfare, Environmental Impacts of Fashion Supply Chains
PARIS — While it may be too ambitious to sum up the entire impact of the fashion industry on animal welfare in one film, director Rebecca Cappelli attempts to do so with her documentary “Slay.” The film, which premiered in Paris last week, shows the effects of the skin trade — a.k.a. leather and fur — in a wide-ranging investigation touching on everything from animal welfare, workers’ rights and the environmental destruction it causes making its way through the fashion and luxury goods supply chains to end up as handbags, shoes and trim.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in ParisLuxe Leather:...
Liz Truss may face Lords rebellion over Northern Ireland bill
Liz Truss is facing a potential House of Lords rebellion over proposed legislation to rip up part of the Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland amid concerns that it gives ministers “dictatorial” powers to pen and pass laws without scrutiny. About 50 Conservative, Labour and cross party peers are...
Tencent Music Makes Quiet Start in Hong Kong Stock Trading
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the debut in Hong Kong is by way of an introduction that raises no fresh capital and does not involve the issue of new shares. The establishment of a secondary listing allows the company to reduce the risk of a delisting...
