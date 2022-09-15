Read full article on original website
Dangerous arsenic levels may be lurking in California prison water: study
Incarcerated Californians — and those who live in neighboring rural communities — may be exposed to dangerous levels of arsenic in their drinking water, a new study has found. Arsenic concentrations in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and three nearby Central Valley communities exceeded regulatory limits for months or even years at…
EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Here’s a look at how the alleged scheme worked, according to court documents: ROOTS OF THE ALLEGED SCHEME
