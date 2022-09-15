Read full article on original website
When Christie’s was invited to sell the estate of Ann and Gordon Getty, the auction house was invited to the late couple’s home and “really told to take it all,” according to Elizabeth Seigel, Christie’s vice president and specialist in private and iconic collections. This includes what WWD can reveal is a museum-quality collection of tapestries, handbags and home furnishings that will be available for auction across about 10 sales.
