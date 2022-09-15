Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham calls for Hunter Biden special counsel on 'Fox & Friends': 'The laptop is real'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that an independent special counsel is needed to look into Hunter Biden's laptop and business dealings. Graham said the matter should be handled in the same way as Robert Mueller looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. LINDSEY GRAHAM:...
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way:' 'It's what they do'
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal slammed White people as being violent racists during an appearance on "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" Saturday. His remarks were made during a discussion about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into former President Donald Trump. "The cause of the problem is, of course, is...
Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'
Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
Trey Gowdy condemns media bias, points to Eisenhower being the last Republican president endorsed by NYT
Fox News host Trey Gowdy called out the New York Times during his monologue on "Sunday Night in America" for being an example of how, despite condemning "anti-democratic" forces, there appears to be no such thing as a Republican candidate the liberal media will endorse. TREY GOWDY: Do you know...
LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment
Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the...
White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’
Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
Chuck Todd on new NBC poll: Biden 'getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence'
NBC's Chuck Todd discussed new NBC polling on Sunday that showed President Biden's approval rating has increased, adding that he was "getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence." Todd said it was "remarkable" how Biden "even managed" to get to a 45% approval rating in the Sunday NBC poll...
MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’
MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan flips out on President Biden for saying 'pandemic is over'
Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC's "The Mehdi Hasan Show," reacted to a clip of President Biden saying during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over." "One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the...
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
Critics flood Twitter after Biden declares COVID-19 pandemic is over: 'Irresponsible and misleading'
President Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, sparking intense backlash from both conservative and liberal voices across social media who called out his administration's recent mixed messaging. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we're still...
Fox News Power Rankings: Democrats build momentum, but GOP still has the advantage
The House is in play for the first time this cycle as Democrats continue to build momentum, but the GOP remains the favorite to take control. This edition of the Fox News Power Rankings looks at shifts toward Democrats in nine battleground House races and two key Senate races. Meanwhile, the GOP makes gains in the Georgia and Oregon governor races.
Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS
Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
Biden 'won't be able to run' for re-election if Democrats get wiped out in midterms: Former Clinton pollster
Sen. Johnson condemns 'corrupt' mainstream media for covering up Democrats 'destroying' America
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sounded the alarm on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday on the "complicit" mainstream media hiding the "truth" from Americans about the consequences of the Democrats' radical agenda. SEN. RON JOHNSON: In a sane world with unbiased media, none of these races would even be close, Joe Biden...
Miranda Devine on Biden's claims about ties to Hunter: 'Not sure that we should be taking his word for it'
Trump asks appeals court to keep criminal probe into Mar-a-Lago documents on hold
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals that it should not lift the hold a lower court judge put on the Justice Department using Mar-a-Lago documents identified as classified in its criminal probe.
