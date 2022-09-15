Read full article on original website
Martha Stewart’s One-Bowl Chocolate Cake Is Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of
Given my consistent lament about my limited cooking ability, it may come to a surprise to many that one thing I do enjoy (and actually have some skillset with) is baking. As a self-proclaimed dessert connoisseur, I’m often inspired by viral videos that I find on social media (like this Matilda Cake) that focus on easy-to-follow dessert recipes. And it’s for this very reason that I’m a big fan of Martha Stewart’s latest recipe for a decadent one-bowl chocolate cake.
Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart
I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
Martha Stewart’s Super-Easy Recipe Lets You Get Peak Southern Comfort Food in Less Than 20 Minutes
We’re nearing sweater weather, and with sweater weather comes peak comfort food time. Comfort food never fails to revitalize our souls, and right now, we really need some ooey-gooey, hearty meals that hit the spot just right. And thanks to Martha Stewart, we found a simple recipe that’ll instantly make our bellies and hearts warm. On Sept 17, Stewart uploaded a photo of an amazing-looking biscuit, with the caption, “A universal truth about biscuits: They’re always best straight from the oven. Our classic one-bowl recipe for small-batch buttermilk biscuits comes together in a flash, no cutter required, and makes four pillowy...
Martha Stewart's Beginner-Friendly Cookies Are Perfect for Helping Your Kids Get Into the Fall Season
This is not a drill: Martha Stewart may have just made the best after-school snack for our kiddos. On Feb. 25, Stewart posted a delicious, and honestly intriguing, photo of a unique, new cookie recipe. She posted it with the caption, “These chewy treats are reminiscent of a PB&J and are a cinch to make. You just need to plan ahead by softening some butter and heating up the oven. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @lennartweibull.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) In the photo, we see little peanut butter cookies with...
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf
Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
Parade
Sweet Potato Gnocchi In a Brown Butter Sage Sauce Is What Fall Pasta Dreams Are Made Of
If you love the Italian pasta dish known as gnocchi, but want to try something different, may I suggest giving the sweet potato version a whirl? Using sweet potato in place of regular potato as the main ingredient gives these traditional pillow dumplings a slightly sweet flavor—while maintaining the same irresistible texture. This dish is guaranteed to take pasta night to the next level.
Yardbarker
Our 25 favorite pasta dishes
The all-time classic, loved by kids and adults alike. And if you ever get bored with just regular ol' beef meatballs, you can try switching to turkey meatballs or even just spice up your beef meatballs by stuffing them with cheese!. 2 of 25. Macaroni and cheese. Another simple dish...
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Martha Stewart’s Summertime Take on a Soup & Sandwich Is Perfect for September Weather
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite it being September, in many parts of the world, it’s still much too hot for soup season to officially begin. So, Martha Stewart came up with a cool-weather version of the classic soup and sandwich pairing to carry us through until the crisp autumn air finally hits.
Koftas, spicy breakfast oats and lamb timballo: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for freekeh
Freekeh, with its coarse texture and earthy, nutty flavour, is the grain I’m drawn to at this time of the year. As the evenings close in, this toasted wheat has a smokiness and heft that just feels right. It also loves to absorb the flavour of anything with which it shares a pot, so play around with it, especially if it’s not a grain you know that well: it’s great in all sorts of soups and stuffings, pilafs and one-pot dishes.
purewow.com
Smoked Gouda and Scallion Mashed Potatoes
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A hint of smoky cheese and savory onion makes for the ultimate potato side dish. Some would argue that you...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for baked peaches and cinnamon cream sauce
For the cinnamon cream, pour 250ml of double cream into a nonstick saucepan, drop in a short cinnamon stick broken in half and 5 cloves. Bring to the boil and set aside for the spices and cream to infuse. Heat an overhead (oven) grill. Set the oven shelf about 15cm...
A fistful of flavour: ‘Herbs give a dish that extra zing’
The parsley and coriander grown by Joe Cottingham bring a hit of freshness to some of Charlie Bigham’s most popular ready-to-cook dishes. Sophie Goddard hears about the blood, sweat and tears that go into growing herbs
Classic Spinach Quiche Recipe
There is no brunch dish more classic than a spinach quiche. This one comes together in a flash due to the secret ingredient: a prepared refrigerated pie crust. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave loves including a premade crust because, as she puts it, "it makes the recipe so much easier!" We love looking for simple shortcuts in the kitchen to help us prepare impressive recipes without spending endless time and effort.
How To Clean Mushrooms, According To Geoffrey Zakarian
When it comes to using mushrooms to flavor your homemade dishes, it can be hard to know what to do in terms of cleaning them effectively. You'll find tons of information out there on the various techniques and methods different kitchen connoisseurs use to ensure their mushrooms are free of dirt and bruises before cooking with them. Some may give them a quick trim and rinse before tossing them onto a frying pan, and others may opt to use the flour method to save time. There's even a special cooking tool, the mushroom brush, that is specially designed to clean the delicate fungi as gently as possible to avoid breaking the fibers.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
