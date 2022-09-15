Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
Microsoft considering buying more studios to stay competitive with Tencent and Sony
Acquisitions will continue until Microsoft has a bigger piece of the pie.
Microsoft's Cheat Code: Buying Its Way To Gaming Dominance
With the video game industry on track to make $200 billion in 2022 and reach a worth $435 billion by 2028, it's no surprise that its biggest players are jocking for power. While the number one revenue slot still belongs to Chinese conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) , Sony (SONY) holds position #2 thanks to the $18.28 billion it raked in over the course of 2021.
happygamer.com
Phil Spencer Has Stated That Increasing The Price Of The Xbox Is Not The Appropriate Course Of Action
The news that Sony would be increasing the price of the PS5 caused many people worldwide to raise their eyebrows. Furthermore, the United States of America and Japan were not included in the price increase, which was an even more unexpected development. In reply to this, Microsoft informed its loyal customer base that it has no intention of raising the Xbox Series X|S price. Now, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has provided additional insight into the reasoning behind this decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
Third-Person Gameplay Is Coming To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Swimming, the ability to climb atop vehicles, and a new third-person mode are just a few of the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that was announced during the COD Next Showcase Event. During last night’s COD Next showcase, Infinity Ward demonstrated several of the new multiplayer...
The Windows Club
Best Gaming subscription services for PC
PC gaming is not known for subscription services because most gamers have been spoiled by Steam for decades. All the key features on Steam are free to use, but that doesn’t mean competing platforms aren’t able to woo gamers with features via subscriptions. Currently, there are several gaming subscription services for PC that are, in our eyes, quite good. All you have to do is pay a monthly or yearly cost, and you can go ahead and enjoy all they have to offer.
Sony argues Microsoft Activision deal would have "major negative implications for gamers"
You'll be shocked to hear that Sony supports the CMA's investigation into Microsoft's Activision deal. Sony has claimed that Microsoft buying Activision would have "major negative implications for gamers," supporting an investigation into the Xbox Activision deal led by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. In a statement to GamesIndustry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Activision has been stingy with details about the standalone sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, but we finally got some concrete details today during the Call of Duty Next event. It's called Warzone 2.0, and it's coming out very soon after Modern Warfare 2.
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok
With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
FIFA・
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Accounts From PS4 And PS5?
Over the years, your console may get full of users and accounts. We’re here to teach you how to remove accounts from PS4 and PS5?. It’s easy to delete accounts on PS4 and PS5. These may be accounts from other people not using your console anymore or old accounts you have abandoned.
IGN
DDOS Attack Takes Major Activision Blizzard Games Offline for Hours
A DDOS attack against Activision Blizzard brought down the company's PC servers for hours, leaving many users unable to play games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. Activision Blizzard first acknowledged the issue in a tweet at 12:15am Pacific on September 14, saying it was investigating an...
Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September
Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year. PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.
cheddar.com
Roblox Says It's the Future of the Metaverse. But Right Now It's Gaming's Present
Library screenshot courtesy of Roblox. Imagine a shopping mall filled just with arcades. Each arcade is an independent business but fully dependent on the mall for its operation. Even the tokens that go into the machines are provided by the mall operator, which takes a 75 percent cut of every transaction. That might sound like a lot, but in this case the mall provides pretty much everything the arcades need to operate. Now stick millions of children in the mall per day, and you've got some sense of what a brick-and-mortar version of Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, might look like.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Modern Warfare 2 Preorders and Play the Beta This Weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Beta kicks off this weekend, and you can get early access to it if you preorder the game right now. PlayStation users can preorder and get their preorder code right away, and can also download the beta onto their PS5 or PS4 right now - ready for the beta to start at 6PM BST on Friday, September 16.
Call of Duty DMZ mode confirmed
The Escape From Tarkov-style mode will drop simultaneously with Warzone 2.0
Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah officially revealed at Call of Duty Next
It's Infinity Ward's biggest battle royale map ever
Comments / 0