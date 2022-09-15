Read full article on original website
Never Forget: Tupac ‘2Pac’ Shakur Died On This Day 26 Years Ago
Legendary West Coast rapper and actor Tupac “2pac” Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The post Never Forget: Tupac ‘2Pac’ Shakur Died On This Day 26 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago
On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery
Ever since he turned state’s evidence and dropped dime on his entire circle, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life hasn’t been as fulfilling as it was at the height of his popularity and now even his love life seems to be struggling as well. According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired stool pigeon and his girlfriend, Rachel Wattley a.k.a Jade […] The post Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ice-T Done Sharing Tips On L.A. Gang Culture: “MFs Will Not Listen”
Sharing his message via Twitter, the orginal gangster shared why Los Angeles rappers are hardly seen wearing jewelry while in their home city The post Ice-T Done Sharing Tips On L.A. Gang Culture: “MFs Will Not Listen” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Warren G Recalls Declining 2Pac Collaboration Over Fears For His Safety
Warren G has recalled the time he declined a collaboration with 2Pac following an incident that resulted in his chain being snatched by Suge Knight‘s goons. Speaking on the latest episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the Long Beach rapper and producer was asked about his relationship with ‘Pac. He revealed that it was harder to link up with the legendary rapper after he was released from prison in late 1995 and following his signing to Death Row Records.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice-1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice-1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Responds To Turk’s ‘Drink Champs’ Comments: ‘I Kept Your Name Alive, N-gga’
Rick Ross has responded to Turk following his volatile Drink Champs interview earlier this month — see Rozay’s clap back below. During his recent visit to see N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the Hot Boys member shared a few choice words for Rozay, who had previously name-dropped him on 2017’s Birdman diss “Idols Become Rivals.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Eminem Reveals He Ended Snoop Dogg Feud Following Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm
Eminem has revealed that he ended the beef with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre suffered Brain Aneurysm which led to his admission in the ICU. In January 2021, Dr. Dre experienced a brain aneurysm, a potentially fatal disease that necessitated emergency treatment. Even Dre has mentioned that he wasn’t sure if he would live. Em and Snoop repaired a fued while Dre recovered at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
