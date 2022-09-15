ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat

A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s

On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss

There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Tupac
Person
Tupac Shakur
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago

On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
HIP HOP
Black Enterprise

Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him

It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL
HipHopWired

Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery

Ever since he turned state’s evidence and dropped dime on his entire circle, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life hasn’t been as fulfilling as it was at the height of his popularity and now even his love life seems to be struggling as well. According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired stool pigeon and his girlfriend, Rachel Wattley a.k.a Jade […] The post Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Murder#Podcasters#Violent Crime#Problem#Action Junkeez#The Problem Solver Show#Mgm Grand
HipHopDX.com

Warren G Recalls Declining 2Pac Collaboration Over Fears For His Safety

Warren G has recalled the time he declined a collaboration with 2Pac following an incident that resulted in his chain being snatched by Suge Knight‘s goons. Speaking on the latest episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the Long Beach rapper and producer was asked about his relationship with ‘Pac. He revealed that it was harder to link up with the legendary rapper after he was released from prison in late 1995 and following his signing to Death Row Records.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice-1

Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice-1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
hiphop-n-more.com

Eminem Reveals He Ended Snoop Dogg Feud Following Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm

Eminem has revealed that he ended the beef with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre suffered Brain Aneurysm which led to his admission in the ICU. In January 2021, Dr. Dre experienced a brain aneurysm, a potentially fatal disease that necessitated emergency treatment. Even Dre has mentioned that he wasn’t sure if he would live. Em and Snoop repaired a fued while Dre recovered at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy