Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Kamala Harris draws scrutiny over claims she refused to eat grapes until her 20s
Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn scrutiny over recent claims about her participation in a labor movement during her youth.
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday. A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream
Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream.
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) weighed in on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and, in doing so, provided a quote that has caused ripples of discourse throughout the weekend. "How the heck can Joe Biden call America-first conservatives a threat to Democracy with...
Video: Biden warns gun owners: ‘You need an F-15 to fight the gov’t’
President Joe Biden again warned “right-wing Americans” who support the Second Amendment on Tuesday, asserting they would “need an F-15” to take on the government. Biden then appeared to accuse the same Americans of “shooting at” police. “And for those brave right-wing Americans who...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'
A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence
Dozens of migrants from Texas are being taken to shelters after being dropped off outside Vice President Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports from the scene.Sept. 15, 2022.
Critics scold CBS’ Scott Pelley over Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ chat: 'Bad journalist and interviewer'
Scott Pelley treated President Biden with kid gloves on Sunday night during a rare interview on "60 Minutes," in the eyes of some critics, who argued that the CBS journalist lobbed softballs or were peeved at the lack of follow-up questions. Biden did make news multiple times during his first...
'We take marriage and weddings very seriously here': Karine Jean-Pierre congratulates staffer and former Biden researcher on their upcoming nuptials... before addressing soaring inflation and day's major issues
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off her Tuesday briefing by congratulating deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and former White House researcher Megan Apper on their upcoming nuptials. 'We wanted to continue our press team tradition in the briefing room. I just want to take a moment to congratulate...
Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS
Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
