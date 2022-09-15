ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Daily Mail

'We take marriage and weddings very seriously here': Karine Jean-Pierre congratulates staffer and former Biden researcher on their upcoming nuptials... before addressing soaring inflation and day's major issues

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off her Tuesday briefing by congratulating deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and former White House researcher Megan Apper on their upcoming nuptials. 'We wanted to continue our press team tradition in the briefing room. I just want to take a moment to congratulate...
Fox News

Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
