Atlanta, GA

fromtherumbleseat.com

When do you cut ties?

As the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stand at 1-2, fresh off a 42-0 loss at home to Ole Miss, it is just a matter of time before the announcement comes that Geoff Collins will be fired. With a track record that includes four shutouts (three of which happened at Bobby Dodd Stadium), a loss to The Citadel (also at Bobby Dodd Stadium), a failure to win back-to-back games during his tenure, or more than three games in a single season, there is simply no argument to keep Collins as the head coach.
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Pain

Well… this game was supposed to be intriguing. Granted, the full slate wasn’t too exciting, but the 3:30 slot on ABC is typically reserved for a game worth watching. For the fans in the stands and the more rational people who stayed at home, it was far from it. There was a moment where the Tech defense appeared to make a game changing play early, but a quick replay would dash all hopes of a timely turnover. Here’s the long and short - Tech was shutout, outgained 546-214, gave up 42 points, and converted only 33% of its 3rd downs. Not to mention, our offensive identify through the first part of the season only put up 53 yards.
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Head Coaching Candidate Profiles: Jamey Chadwell

Welcome to our series profiling potential replacements for Geoff Collins. Yes, Geoff Collins is still employed as Georgia Tech’s football coach. However, indications from those involved are that he will not be in 2023, even if the actual end date is not yet known. We are launching this series on candidates now because that’s the way the coaching cycle works. Calls are being made about jobs that are not yet vacant all the time. Waiting to begin a coaching search until after the season will not put a program in an advantageous situation. This is going to be a massively important hire for Georgia Tech, and we would like to help get good analysis about potential candidates out there sooner than later.
Atlanta, GA

