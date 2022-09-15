Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
An Arizona journalist spent primary election day as a poll worker. Here's what he saw
As a longtime local political journalist, Hank Stephenson is used to hanging around polling places on election day. But this year, the co-founder of the Arizona Agenda decided to see what it’s like on the other side. Last month he took a gig as a poll worker — and...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate
State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee suggests former vice president part of a "coup" Updated: 8 hours...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate wants cities, not states, to regulate abortion
PHOENIX – While Arizona’s two major party U.S. Senate nominees have been battling over the abortion issue, a third candidate has a different take on the controversial subject. Marc Victor is the only Libertarian whose name will appear on ballots for Arizona’s general election in November, although his...
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
Phoenix leaders tight-lipped about secret messages
A month ago ABC15 exposed outgoing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass had used the secret messaging app Signal.
AZFamily
Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally voting
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and half in prison on Monday for illegally voting in the 2020 general election. Roberto Garcia of San Tan Valley pleaded guilty in July to one count of illegal voting after being indicted in March 2022, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Agricultural experts hold meeting in Tempe to discuss historic drought, discuss water cuts
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the recent announcement of water cuts from the Colorado River for southwestern states, many questions are left unanswered on how exactly this will impact our daily lives. Drought experts met on Friday for the annual Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona. The meeting comes...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KOLD-TV
Safety grant applications reveal school security needs across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Locks that don’t actually lock, outdated communications systems and no funding for security guards. Those are three examples of security needs revealed in a handful of US Justice Department grant applications obtained by Arizona’s Family Investigates. The grants were all approved and funded by...
Queen Creek looks to rezone more land for industrial growth near LGES plant
Queen Creek is looking to rezone about 1,600 acres for future industrial and commercial development in an attempt to bring more companies and jobs to the area located south of Phoenix.
AZFamily
Scottsdale man wants travel insurance to reimburse him
The grants come at a time when gunfire incidents on school campuses in the United States appear to be increasing. Biden administration touts Inflation Reduction Act. Susan Campbell is in Washington DC to cover the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. She was joined by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to discuss the legislation.
Glendale City Council reviews proposal to give ‘aggressive’ panhandlers criminal charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale City Council seems to be moving ahead with a recent proposal that would make it a crime to ask for money from drivers on public streets. That proposal would also make it a crime for panhandlers to stand on a median, ask for money at a bus stop, within 15 feet of a bank or ATM, or on private property.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
AZFamily
Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Mesa to Sheila Pepka, an educator that’s great to her staff and students. Elizabeth Magana, who works for Sheila, says her boss is hardworking and dedicated to her job. “I started working with her two years ago; I know how much work she puts in the schools. So I believe Sheila needs some time off because she is here every weekend working 16 hours she deserves something for herself,” said Elizabeth.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program
The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
