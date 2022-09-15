PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.

