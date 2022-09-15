ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate

State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee suggests former vice president part of a "coup" Updated: 8 hours...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally voting

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and half in prison on Monday for illegally voting in the 2020 general election. Roberto Garcia of San Tan Valley pleaded guilty in July to one count of illegal voting after being indicted in March 2022, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Safety grant applications reveal school security needs across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Locks that don’t actually lock, outdated communications systems and no funding for security guards. Those are three examples of security needs revealed in a handful of US Justice Department grant applications obtained by Arizona’s Family Investigates. The grants were all approved and funded by...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Scottsdale man wants travel insurance to reimburse him

The grants come at a time when gunfire incidents on school campuses in the United States appear to be increasing. Biden administration touts Inflation Reduction Act. Susan Campbell is in Washington DC to cover the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. She was joined by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to discuss the legislation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Mesa to Sheila Pepka, an educator that’s great to her staff and students. Elizabeth Magana, who works for Sheila, says her boss is hardworking and dedicated to her job. “I started working with her two years ago; I know how much work she puts in the schools. So I believe Sheila needs some time off because she is here every weekend working 16 hours she deserves something for herself,” said Elizabeth.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program

The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ

