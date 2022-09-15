ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

Meet Lillian Piel: The Gonzaga Bulletin's fall 2022 editor-in-chief

With her final semester at Gonzaga University, senior Lillian Piel takes the reins of The Gonzaga Bulletin. Piel, a communication studies major with minors in sociology and solidarity and social justice, hopes to take Bulletin writers to the next level and help them be the best that they can be.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We have restored hope'

COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Men's golf balances veteran experience with youth movement

After a whole summer of preparation and training, the Gonzaga University men’s golf team is ready to bounce back from a mediocre season. Last year’s team showed glimpses of success such as a second place finish in the Colin Montgomerie HBU Invitational and fifth in the UC Santa Barbara Invitational. However, the team finished seventh in the West Coast Conference (WCC) Championships which was not what they hoped for.
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

William Hyslop, Former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, dies at 71

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop, a Spokane native and the only person to hold his position for two separate terms in the Eastern Washington district, has passed away at 71. As detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, William Hyslop spent more than 40...
SPOKANE, WA

