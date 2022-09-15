Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Meet Lillian Piel: The Gonzaga Bulletin's fall 2022 editor-in-chief
With her final semester at Gonzaga University, senior Lillian Piel takes the reins of The Gonzaga Bulletin. Piel, a communication studies major with minors in sociology and solidarity and social justice, hopes to take Bulletin writers to the next level and help them be the best that they can be.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
‘ReAwaken America’ tour stops in Post Falls, local religious leaders speak out
POST FALLS, ID. — Thousands of people are gathering in Post Falls this weekend to attend the “ReAwaken America Tour”. Organizers of the cross-country tour say that they are educating people about issues in the country today, and many of their speakers are also of Christian faith. “COVID...
KHQ Right Now
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
‘It feels like something sitting on me’: Students struggle with mental health after pandemic isolation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two and a half rocky years of the pandemic with remote learning and social distancing have changed many students’ lives, particularly students entering middle school. In-person learning, mixed with starting at a brand-new school, can be anxiety-inducing for some. One student was in the middle...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
inlander.com
Readers react to our stories about two downtrodden apartment complexes and Amelia Clark
Readers respond to Daniel Walters' story about 19 deaths at two downtrodden apartments ("Death at the Door," 9/8/2022):. KICKEN WESTERLUND: Just wow. This was difficult to read, but not as bad as living it. LISA FUNKHOUSER-O'BRIEN: Good article; scary shameful place to live. I feel bad for these residents; no...
inlander.com
I Saw You
LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane's low-income neighborhoods are eight to fourteen degrees hotter research finds
A recently completed study found Spokane’s lowest income neighborhoods are on average eight degrees hotter than higher income, greener parts of the city. That data could become an essential part of planning for future climate disasters. This summer 40 volunteers mapped Spokane during the hottest and coolest times of...
Legislators, SPD discuss solutions to Washington drug possession laws
SPOKANE, Wash. — The race is on to find new ways to fight the drug epidemic sweeping Washington. Police say the current drug laws in place are killing people, pleading with legislators to change how we approach drug possession and use. State Senator Andy Billig hosted a meeting Wednesday night to discuss drug laws within the state, gather feedback on...
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
ncwlife.com
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Men's golf balances veteran experience with youth movement
After a whole summer of preparation and training, the Gonzaga University men’s golf team is ready to bounce back from a mediocre season. Last year’s team showed glimpses of success such as a second place finish in the Colin Montgomerie HBU Invitational and fifth in the UC Santa Barbara Invitational. However, the team finished seventh in the West Coast Conference (WCC) Championships which was not what they hoped for.
yaktrinews.com
William Hyslop, Former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, dies at 71
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop, a Spokane native and the only person to hold his position for two separate terms in the Eastern Washington district, has passed away at 71. As detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, William Hyslop spent more than 40...
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
