Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The Imperial State Crown rests atop the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has released the official schedule for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The UK government is expected to release its own guidance concerning arrangements for the funeral processions in London and Windsor. This post will be updated to reflect any additional information.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

6:30 a.m. local time:

The official lying-in-state of the Queen's coffin in the Palace of Westminster will end.

10:44 a.m.:

The Queen's coffin will be placed onto the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy and moved in a procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

King Charles III, members of the royal family, and members of the King's household will walk behind the Queen's coffin.

10:52 a.m.:

The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey. The official coffin bearers will remove the Queen's coffin from the state gun carriage and carry it into the abbey for the state funeral.

11:00 a.m.:

The state funeral will begin.

The ceremony will be attended by heads of state and foreign dignitaries from around the world and prominent UK politicians, including former prime ministers. A number of recipients of the orders of chivalry will be present, along with representatives from the Church of England and the Queen's patronages. A chosen group of 200 people who were recognized in the Queen's Birthday Honours earlier this year will also attend.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster. Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will read Bible excerpts, and prayers will be conducted by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, and the Free Churches Moderator. The Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver the sermon and the commendation; the Dean of Westminster will pronounce the final blessing.

11:55 a.m.:

The Last Post will be played. A national two-minute moment of silence will follow.

12:00 p.m.:

The national anthem — now "God Save the King" for the first time since 1952 — will bring the state funeral to a close.

The Queen's coffin will return to the state gun carriage for a procession from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. The King and members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin, accompanied by detachments from the armed forces of the Commonwealth.

Throughout the procession, guns will be fired every minute in Hyde Park by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and the Great Bell of the Palace of Westminster — nicknamed "Big Ben" — will toll.

1:00 p.m.:

The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. The Queen's coffin will be transferred to the state hearse for transportation to Windsor. The parade will give a royal salute to the Queen's coffin and the national anthem will once again be played.

The King and members of the royal family will board vehicles and follow the state hearse to Windsor.

Unknown time:

The state hearse carrying the Queen's coffin will arrive at Windsor and stop on Albert Road. A procession will form behind the state hearse, and the vehicle carrying the Queen's coffin will travel up the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel. Throughout the procession, guns will be fired every minute on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle by the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and the Sebastopol and Curfew Tower bells of Windsor Castle will toll.

Members of the royal family will join the procession when it reaches the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The procession will halt at the bottom of the west steps of St. George's Chapel, where a guard of honor of 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will be waiting.

4:00 p.m.:

The committal service will begin. The ceremony will be attended by the King, members of the royal family, past and present members of the Queen's household (including from the private estates), and UK and Commonwealth governors general and prime ministers.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor. Prayers will be said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk, and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park. The choir of St. George's Chapel will provide music for the service.

Prior to the service's final hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb, and the Sceptre will be removed from the Queen's coffin and placed on the altar.

At the end of the hymn, the King will place the regimental flag of the Grenadier Guards on the Queen's coffin. The Lord Chamberlain will then "break" his Wand of Office and place it on the Queen's coffin.

The Queen's coffin will then be lowered into the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel. As it descends, the Dean of Windsor will say a psalm and commendation. The Garter King of Arms will then read out all of the Queen's styles and titles.

The royal family's official bagpipe player — known as the Sovereign's Piper — will play a lament and then the Archbishop of Canterbury will say a blessing. The service will end with the singing of the national anthem.

Members of the royal family will gather in the evening in the King George VI Memorial Chapel for a private burial ceremony, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II