ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Public Schools unveil new safety protocol

By George Gonzales
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQuCD_0hwpLkbi00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With school shootings on so many people’s minds these days, APS is showing students a video on what to do if there’s an intruder on campus. Middle and High schoolers will see the video that spells out all the protocols for students and staff when there’s a serious threat.

“We all want to see you strive and to do that we have to keep you safe in a world that can be scary and unkind. It pains me to be at a point where we have to talk about protecting ourselves from bad people from coming into our schools, but it would be irresponsible anymore not to have these difficult conversations,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent, Scott Elder.

Back-to-school: APS adds security measures and more

The training plan is called Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate or ALICE for short. “Alice is proactive, meaning you do something, not nothing, don’t lock down, hide and wait. Don’t wait for permission to take action, the bottom line is you do what you need to do to keep yourself and others alive,” said APS Police Department, LT. Steven Marez.

The school district hopes the nationally known plan gives parents and students peace of mind. “I feel like that would be good because that way they would educate them on what to do in the future if something like that happens. Especially right now with everything that is happening, I do think that it’s necessary,” said one APS parent.

APS missing 2% of Chromebooks, about $450,000 loss

One of the protocols in the plan has parents raising concerns.”If you’re old enough and comfortable doing this, take actions that put you in control. This could mean screaming, running around in circles, moving around, spreading out, throwing objects at the intruder, or rushing them as a group,” said LT. Marez.

The school district will not show students in elementary school the video. Instead, teachers will read them a book on the topic called I’m not scared, I’m prepared. Parents of elementary school children will be notified before the book is read to students in case they want to opt-out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Cares visits East San Jose Elementary to give out shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the KRQE Cares Program, students at East San Jose Elementary School received new shoes Friday. Every student also got a backpack filled with a book, socks, and personal hygiene items. Albuquerque Police Department officers were on hand helping along with KRQE volunteers. “We’re very excited. It really motivates our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Police respond to Volcano Vista High, no threat found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are offering more information about a response to Volcano Vista High School Friday afternoon. The department say there is “no credible threat” at the school and that “everyone at the school is safe.” Meanwhile, officers are “clearing” the school. The events unfolded sometimes after noon Friday. In a tweet, APD confirmed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Shootings#K12#Aps Police Department
KRQE News 13

Three Belen schools to undergo million-dollar security upgrades

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping students safe in school is a big issue. Now the Belen Consolidated School District is spending more than a million dollars to improve security for three of its schools. Soon Belen High School, La Merced, and Central elementary schools will be getting long overdue security upgrades. “Events around the country have […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark selling Harvest Festival tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The ABQ Biopark is looking forward to the Harvest festival. The event is happening the first weekend in October to celebrate the fall season. There will be many discovery stations including one to make seed balls for home gardens. There will also be live music, food, and local vendors. To buy tickets, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD addressing long 911 and 242-COPS call wait times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You hear stories from people in Albuquerque saying they tried to call 242-COPS or 9-1-1 and it just keeps ringing. Friday, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced they're adding ten more positions at the emergency communications center to keep up with all the calls coming in.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

X marks the spot to help Balloon Fiesta pilots land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Duke it Out” food competition returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy