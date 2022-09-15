ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Wants To Date Someone Who's Not Famous Following Her Split From Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is living the single life following her split from Pete Davidson .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJwLk_0hwpIcRH00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ABA

But just because she's single doesn't mean she's ready to enter the dating world just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UiYC_0hwpIcRH00
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

During an appearance on The Late Late Show , host James Corden asked Kim how she usually goes about finding people to date — and Kim admitted she wasn't ready for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFMOC_0hwpIcRH00
Swan Gallet / WWD via Getty Images

"I haven’t really thought about it, because I just — I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute," Kim explained.

@kimkardashian / @indiana420bitch / Via instagram.com / Instagram: @indiana420bitch

She continued, "I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPwbk_0hwpIcRH00
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

But when she does feel like it's time to get back out there, Kim says she wants to try a completely new tactic.

@kimkardashian / Via instagram.com / Instagram: @beatsbydre / Instagram: @theofficialselfridges

"I think my next route will — I feel like I have to do something, like, go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know," Kim said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoHOx_0hwpIcRH00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

She went on to suggest she could perhaps meet a doctor at a hospital or someone at a law firm.

@kimkardashian / Via instagram.com

"I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future," Kim shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZ4Lt_0hwpIcRH00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Honestly, I think someone low-key and out of the spotlight would be a great partner for Kim!

Listen to all that Kim had to say below.

