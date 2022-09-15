Kim Kardashian Wants To Date Someone Who's Not Famous Following Her Split From Pete Davidson

Related
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
Fans Think Pete Davidson's Emmys Outfit Is a Dig at Kim and Kanye
It appears Pete Davidson is still taking style cues from Kim Kardashian — and Kanye West, too. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star made a surprise appearance during the Emmys on Sept. 12, and his outfit seemed to be inspired by both his famous ex-girlfriend and her former husband. While...
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Cheat Meals Amidst Mostly Plant-Based Diet
Kim Kardashian, 41, has experimented with plant-based diets over the years, but she took such a diet seriously after watching some documentaries about it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website POOSH. In her Aug. 26 chat with the lifestyle and wellness site, she shared why living a plant-based lifestyle works for her and even detailed what her favorite cheat meals are when she decides to give herself some leniency. While the mom of four said plant-based tacos are her go-to meal, when she craves something a little naughty, she goes for something doughy. “Pizza, for sure,” she noted. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Convinced By Mom To Dump Kim Kardashian? SNL Alum Reportedly Grew Disillusioned, Was Under The Kardashian-Jenner Spell
Amy Davidson, the protective mother of Pete Davidson, convinced the comedian to boot Kim Kardashian, and now she’s thrilled her son is finally free from the clutches of the reality TV star and her clan’s meddling momager, Kris Jenner, a new report claimed. Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Convince...
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
Kim Kardashian Calls Pete Davidson ‘Such a Good Person’ After Split, Jokes She Wants Kids She Doesn’t ‘Have to F–king Bribe’
On good terms. Kim Kardashian raved about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a new interview published nearly one month after the pair called it quits. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, chatted with Mel Ottenberg, the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine, for an American Dream-themed cover story posted on Tuesday, September 6. Toward the end of the conversation, Ottenberg hinted that Davidson, 28, would be welcome to shoot a cover of his own for the outlet someday — and teased the makeup mogul about the comedian’s BDE.
ETOnline.com
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Being Single for the First Time Since Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian is “happily single” and not quite yet ready to mingle. In her first interview about her love life since breaking things off with former SNL cast member Pete Davidson in August, the reality star confirmed her relationship status and revealed where she will look for her next partner…eventually.
Martha Stewart Thinks Pete Davidson Is ‘Having the Time of His Life’ After Kim Kardashian Split
Keeping it moving! Martha Stewart gave an update on her friend Pete Davidson — and she thinks he’s doing well after his split from Kim Kardashian. “He’s having the time of his life,” the lifestyle guru, 81, told E! News of the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, on Thursday, September 15. “This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Makes Peace Offering To Kid Cudi & Pete Davidson Following Queen's Death
Kanye West is looking to make peace with his some of his enemies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8). She spent 70 years on the throne, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the longest-serving female head of state in history.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
BuzzFeed
