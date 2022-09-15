Read full article on original website
TestEquity is the New Authorized Distributor for NTE Electronics Inc.
TestEquity is now your go-to source for NTE and ECG brand Electrical and Electronic Components and Equipment. TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronics test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today that it is now an authorized distributor of NTE and ECG products. Since its inception in 1979 NTE...
BULLARD SELECTED AS A FINALIST IN THE 2022 PRO TOOL INNOVATION AWARDS
This week Bullard was recognized as a Finalist in the Pro Tool Innovation Awards for the CEN10 Helmet with FlexGen Suspension System. Gathering a diverse team of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradesmen, and media professionals, the votes were counted for the most innovative construction and outdoor power equipment industry products in the world. Judging the 10th annual PTIA Awards exposed revealed an amazing array of truly innovative power and hand tools, tool accessories, fasteners, and other products submitted by many of the top manufacturers in the industry.
STV Welcomes Derek Messier as Vice President, Midwest Territory Manager for Construction Management Services
STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced Derek Messier has joined the firm as vice president, territory manager for the Midwest region for construction management services. Based in the Chicago office, Messier will oversee all aspects of business development, client management, staffing...
Amphenol RF products now available from TestEquity
Amphenol RF engineers high-quality connectors, attenuators, pre-configured cables, and more. TestEquity, the largest distributor of test and measurement equipment in the electronics industry, announced that it is now an authorized distributor for Amphenol RF, the world’s largest manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications.
KYOCERA AVX RECEIVED A 2020 APPRECIATION AWARD FROM DAIMLER INDIA COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
The award recognizes KYOCERA AVX for consistently satisfying a wide range of key management, quality, and delivery performance metrics throughout 2020 despite the global supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19. KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future,...
Polyglass Invites You to Join Them at the 2022 RCAT/MRCA Conference & Expo
Connect with Polyglass experts to discuss industry-leading roofing innovations and technology. Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in the United States, is pleased to announce its participation at the joint MRCA/RCAT Conference & Expo September 27th-29th at the Fort Worth Convention Center. With the Texas Roofing Expo being the prime event for roofing professionals in the Southwest Region, the addition of co-host MRCA will make it an extra-large affair!
