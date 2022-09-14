What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO