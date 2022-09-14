Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement
Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Plan to Throw Taylor Under the Bus Backfires
Taylor Hale's famous karma might come around to infect Brittany Hoopes' game during week nine of 'Big Brother 24' on CBS.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/6/22: Spencer Has a Confession to Make!
Trina’s party is ground zero for drama in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but there’s plenty going on throughout Port Charles! Spencer wants to come clean, Cameron suspects Joss is keeping secrets, TJ shares his concerns with Jordan, Stella is stunned by Portia’s news, Marshall takes a stand, Nina and Willow come face to face at Nelle’s grave, Carly plays Mama Bear, and Selina tries to strike a deal with Sonny!
digitalspy.com
Which EastEnders character should return next?
There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Fatboy to return?
So this tiktok that was posted today shows the actor at the studio although it isn't entirely clear when tge video was filmed. What exactly does he have to come back for? Dot is dead, Vincent is dead, Denise is married, Poppy has left. Maybe Whitney but she didn't like him the first time they were together.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Heartbroken as Sally Moves on With Nick
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers indicate Adam Newman will be in for a shock when he catches Sally Spectra with Nick Newman.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’
Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
Michael on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast With Robert Adamson Again
Heads up! Robert Adamson is going to be playing Michael again on GENERAL HOSPITAL! As before, it’s just going to be for a couple of episodes, the first of which is scheduled to air the week of Aug. 29 according to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest. Adamson,...
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
After Bonding With Fake Daughters On Last Man Standing, Tim Allens Talks Working With Real Daughter For The Santa Clauses
Tim Allen has weighed in on working with his real-life daughter on Disney+'s upcoming series The Santa Clauses.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/31/22: Did Nikolas Hurt Ava?
Everyone has questions in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers but will anyone get the answers they’re after? Sasha wonders if she has a future with Brando, Finn is confused, Jordan interrogates Liz, Trina wonders if Spencer is okay, Valentin wonders what Lucy wants with his father as Victor and Anna toy with each other, Drew and Carly discuss their relationship, and Nikolas is caught over a comatose Ava!
digitalspy.com
Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates
What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
ETOnline.com
'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)
The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
Comments / 0