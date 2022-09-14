ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement

Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/6/22: Spencer Has a Confession to Make!

Trina’s party is ground zero for drama in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but there’s plenty going on throughout Port Charles! Spencer wants to come clean, Cameron suspects Joss is keeping secrets, TJ shares his concerns with Jordan, Stella is stunned by Portia’s news, Marshall takes a stand, Nina and Willow come face to face at Nelle’s grave, Carly plays Mama Bear, and Selina tries to strike a deal with Sonny!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Which EastEnders character should return next?

There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
TV SERIES
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Eastenders#Nugget
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Fatboy to return?

So this tiktok that was posted today shows the actor at the studio although it isn't entirely clear when tge video was filmed. What exactly does he have to come back for? Dot is dead, Vincent is dead, Denise is married, Poppy has left. Maybe Whitney but she didn't like him the first time they were together.
TV SERIES
The List

Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?

Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family

NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
CELEBRITIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
BBC
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?

Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/31/22: Did Nikolas Hurt Ava?

Everyone has questions in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers but will anyone get the answers they’re after? Sasha wonders if she has a future with Brando, Finn is confused, Jordan interrogates Liz, Trina wonders if Spencer is okay, Valentin wonders what Lucy wants with his father as Victor and Anna toy with each other, Drew and Carly discuss their relationship, and Nikolas is caught over a comatose Ava!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates

What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022

Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)

The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner ​​Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
CELEBRITIES

