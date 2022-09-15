AUBURN, Ala. — No. 22 Penn State dominated unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium here Saturday, in a 41-12 win that for all practical purposes went about as well as possible. The Nittany Lions emerged at 3-0 overall, appeared to be relatively healthy, had balanced efforts on both sides of the ball and were able to go deep into their bench against an SEC opponent on the road.

