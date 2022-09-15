Read full article on original website
Related
Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time. Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call. “I really didn’t want to do it, especially, we’re losing, it’s a solo shot,” he said, recalling how his leadoff homer in the ninth inning only cut the Yankees’ deficit to three runs. Eleven minutes later, Judge and the Yankees felt free to let loose.
Mariners held to 1 hit, Castillo tagged in 4-1 loss to A's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Castillo got chased in the fifth inning and the contending Seattle Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night. Carlos Santana’s infield single in the second inning was all the Mariners could muster at the plate against JP Sears (6-2) and four relievers. Seattle remained one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild-card spot. The Mariners have a magic number of 11 to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 116-win season of 2001. But Seattle again struggled to beat the last-place A’s in Oakland, where the Mariners lost two of three at the Coliseum from Aug. 19-21.
Comments / 0