Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
Stick A Fork In It! Foley Business Transforms Their Sign Into New Landmark
Take a left at the giant brat! You might hear that in Foley now that Grand Champion Meats in town has finished putting up its new sign, which is complete with a large fork adorned with what one can assume is a Grand Champion Brat complete with grill marks on it.
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Groceries Are So Expensive Right Now, So Please Share Your Best Low-Cost (Yet Tasty) Recipe With Us
I am so tired of peanut butter sandwiches and instant noodles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
When Will we See Fall Colors in Minnesota? Let’s Take a Look Together
Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s The Reason You Aren’t Seeing Any New Deer Crossing Signs In Minnesota
Research says this is the time of year you are most likely to hit a deer while driving in Minnesota, and if you've ever driven down a local highway or county road you may have seen a deer crossing sign, letting you know that the danger of hitting a deer is greater in that area. What you may not have realized is that Minnesota is no longer posting those signs as they age out, because they didn't seem to make any difference in reducing car vs deer crashes.
Already?! St. Cloud Menards Has Its Christmas Section Up In September!
It's that magical time of year in Minnesota when we are all trying to rush to get our long put-off summer projects done before the inevitable doom and gloom of winter. With that being said, I went to Menards on Sunday with the intent to build a dog house... and a fence... and maybe renovate a closet and left there thinking about... Christmas?!
Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?
As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
CHS Plans Record Cash Patronage
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- CHS, the member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota has announced plans to return $1 billion in cash patronage and equity redemptions in 2023. The money will be shared with member cooperatives and thousands of farmers and ranchers. According to CHS, the distribution would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September. This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
CentraCare Offering Free Classes on How To Use ‘My Chart’ To Track Your Health & Wellness
There have been so many technological advances in the world of health care, that it's hard to keep them all straight. How are we supposed to know which apps or programs may benefit us? That's why CentraCare is teaming up with the Great River Regional Libraries throughout central Minnesota. Anyone who would like a little extra help understanding the benefits available to them by using the MyChart App would benefit from coming to these free informational sessions.
Water Circus Coming to St. Cloud September 29th – October 2nd
Cirque Italia Silver: Water Circus is coming to thrill at dazzle at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud. Come watch amazing water acrobatics. Our original Water Circus show featuring aerial acrobatics and other circus acts combined with a dazzling 35000 gallon water display. Cirque Italia was created by an Italian...
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
Don’t Mess with Pregnant Otter! Think Minnesota Otters Would Be Like This or Nicer?
We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:. With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?. I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day...
Many Minnesotans Still Use Cash For These 6 Things
Cash. It almost seems like it's getting to be a thing of the past. There are venues that are going cashless. Whether it's a music venue, some stores or restaurants, or sporting events. It seems that using cash is going away. But, there are some things that we will still...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0