Minnesota State

1390 Granite City Sports

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
1390 Granite City Sports

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
1390 Granite City Sports

Here’s The Reason You Aren’t Seeing Any New Deer Crossing Signs In Minnesota

Research says this is the time of year you are most likely to hit a deer while driving in Minnesota, and if you've ever driven down a local highway or county road you may have seen a deer crossing sign, letting you know that the danger of hitting a deer is greater in that area. What you may not have realized is that Minnesota is no longer posting those signs as they age out, because they didn't seem to make any difference in reducing car vs deer crashes.
1390 Granite City Sports

Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?

As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
1390 Granite City Sports

CHS Plans Record Cash Patronage

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- CHS, the member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota has announced plans to return $1 billion in cash patronage and equity redemptions in 2023. The money will be shared with member cooperatives and thousands of farmers and ranchers. According to CHS, the distribution would...
1390 Granite City Sports

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
1390 Granite City Sports

Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September. This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
1390 Granite City Sports

CentraCare Offering Free Classes on How To Use ‘My Chart’ To Track Your Health & Wellness

There have been so many technological advances in the world of health care, that it's hard to keep them all straight. How are we supposed to know which apps or programs may benefit us? That's why CentraCare is teaming up with the Great River Regional Libraries throughout central Minnesota. Anyone who would like a little extra help understanding the benefits available to them by using the MyChart App would benefit from coming to these free informational sessions.
1390 Granite City Sports

[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

