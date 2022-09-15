ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September. This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
1390 Granite City Sports

More COVID Tests Are Available In Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the third round of free, at-home COVID-19 tests is available to residents. Minnesotans who have previously received the limit of eight at-home tests can now apply for an additional four tests per household. Anyone who has not applied for the at-home tests can now receive up to 12 tests per household while supplies last.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
Jake Wells

Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Report shows Pennsylvanians would get nearly $22B in student loan relief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Approximately 2 million Pennsylvanians would receive nearly $22 billion in student loan relief through President Biden's forgiveness plan. The new study from the Keystone Research Center found in 2020 that students were graduating with an average student debt of just under $40,000.Pennsylvania graduates have the highest amount of debts compared to those in other states -- and Pennsylvania has one of the lowest government higher education funding totals. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota's Ten levels Of Anger

Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger

For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

