Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In MN
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September. This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More COVID Tests Are Available In Minnesota
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the third round of free, at-home COVID-19 tests is available to residents. Minnesotans who have previously received the limit of eight at-home tests can now apply for an additional four tests per household. Anyone who has not applied for the at-home tests can now receive up to 12 tests per household while supplies last.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
N.J. sets record for heat in August, more warm temps expected this fall
If you thought it was hot this summer, you were correct. New numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Philly-area saw record or near record heat in the past three months. New Jersey had its hottest August on record with an average temperature of 77.6 degrees Fahrenheit....
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
There’s a reason property tax bills are so high in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Why are property tax bills so high? There are two main reasons. One is that cost for equipment, fuel, insurance, labor, management, utilities, etc. have increased significantly. Another reason is that there are fewer taxable properties. For example, over 50% of the properties in one area borough are currently tax-exempt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
When Will we See Fall Colors in Minnesota? Let’s Take a Look Together
Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday; DNR encourages hunters to make a plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging hunters to make a plan for archery deer season which opens on Saturday. The DNR wants hunters to consider safety, hunting regulations, chronic waste disease and additional steps that are needed to process their deer. Hunters...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Report shows Pennsylvanians would get nearly $22B in student loan relief
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Approximately 2 million Pennsylvanians would receive nearly $22 billion in student loan relief through President Biden's forgiveness plan. The new study from the Keystone Research Center found in 2020 that students were graduating with an average student debt of just under $40,000.Pennsylvania graduates have the highest amount of debts compared to those in other states -- and Pennsylvania has one of the lowest government higher education funding totals.
Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger
For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania Hunting: Here's your 2022-23 guide to frequently asked questions
As hunting seasons open across Pennsylvania, there are some important things you need to know regarding when you can hunt and what you need to wear. I took some time this week to highlight some of the more popular things sportsmen need to remember this fall. What Sundays are you...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0