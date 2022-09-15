New Virginia Supreme Court justice is Henrico resident

New Virginia Supreme Court justice Wesley G. Russell, Jr., of Henrico, was formally welcomed to the court Sept. 14 during an investiture ceremony. Russell was named to the seven-member court in June by the Virginia General Assembly to replace retiring justice Donald W. Lemons; his 12-year term began July 1. Russell previously served as a Virginia Court of Appeals judge.

Prior to that post, Russell served as a deputy attorney general under then-Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and previously was a partner at the law firm of McSweeney, Crump, Childress & Timple PC. His legal career began when he served as a law clerk for the Virginia 13th Judicial Circuit.

Russell, a graduate of the University of Virginia and earned his J.D. at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, is originally from Hampton.

He was the first of two new justices to join the court this year; Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Thomas P. Mann joined the court Aug. 1.

