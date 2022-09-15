Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skeletal remains found, Milwaukee man's family honors spirit
MILWAUKEE - The skeletal remains of a Milwaukee man, found inside an abandoned church on Aug. 10, have been identified. FOX6 News spoke to the family of that man, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day Jr. They said he has struggled with mental health issues in the past, but never expected it to come to this.
Body of 16-year-old found in vacant Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police say they found the body of a 16-year-old boy in a home near 38th and Center Monday morning, and believe he died from gunshot wounds.
hbsdealer.com
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hatchet pruning saw
Milwaukee Tool is introducing the M18 FUEL HATCHET 8” Pruning Saw. The HATCHET delivers increased access and control, with the power to cut hardwoods, and is the fastest cutting pruning saw, Milwaukee Tool said. “Following the success of our M12 FUEL HATCHET™ 6” Pruning Saw, which offered solutions for...
