masonwebtv.com
Watch North Mason School Board
[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the September 15, 2022, North Mason School Board. Board members and staff are in-person in the board room at the district office, 71 East Campus Drive in Belfair, beginning at 6:30 PM. The North Mason School Board usually meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 PM.
Ban on Recreational Fires Lifted
Mason County Fire Marshal has lifted the ban on recreational fires as of Thursday. “Due to improving atmospheric conditions of lower temperatures and higher humidity levels, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 the National Fire Danger Rating System was lowered from Very High to High. As a result, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has rescinded its ban on recreational fires which will now be allowed if they are in a fire pit or barbecue. In accordance with the Mason County Fire Marshal’s Burn Restriction Policy and to maintain consistency throughout the rest of the County, the Mason County Fire Marshal’s Office will be lifting the ban on recreational fires for those lands in the County that are not under DNR jurisdiction effective immediately.”
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run
A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
Mason Health Welcomes New Providers to Mason Clinic-Primary Care
Three providers will join the Mason Clinic-Primary Care team this fall and winter, each of whom have longtime ties to Mason County and exemplify Mason Health’s mission statement of United Community, Empowered People, Exceptional Health. Mason Health is proud to welcome D’Arcy Kaaua (pronounced Kah-ow-ah), ARNP, David Soha, DO, and Ladd Rutherford, PA-C, to Mason Clinic. Each of them will see primary care patients of all ages.
Mason Health Employee of Month: Peggy Johnson
Mason Health names Registration Specialist Peggy Johnson as September 2022 Employee of the month. For more than 50 years, Mason Health Registration Specialist Peggy Johnson has been a hard-working and compassionate member of Mason County’s health care community. Known at Mason Health for her loving spirit and compassion, Johnson has helped brighten patients’ days for the past year greeting and registering them as they walk through the door. Prior to that, Johnson worked in the Health Information Management (Medical Records) Department, though she has an even longer history in Shelton. Her positivity and bright attitude have led her coworkers to name her the September 2022 Employee of the Month.
High School Sports Results from 9/14/22
The Shelton boys’ cross country team topped Aberdeen and Rochester Wednesday with the Highclimbers taking three of the top five places in the boys’ competition. The ‘Climbers’ Jacob Miller and the Bobcats’ Will Boling both finished the course on Huff n Puff Trail in 13 minutes 57 seconds with Miller placing first. Shelton’s Jaydon Backburn was third (14:08) and Carson Bursch took fourth (14:20). Only Shelton results were reported on the girls’ side with Lily Bennet finishing in 17 minutes 52 seconds, Madison Lohmyer in 18:59, and Ashley Gooding in 23:15. The Highclimbers run next Wednesday at St. Martin’s University.
Watch Shelton Football Play at W.F. West
[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the Shelton football team play at W.F. West. The 2A Evergreen Conference opener between the Highclimbers and the Bearcats kicks off in Chehalis at 7 PM. Dedrick Allan and Gerry Apple will call the game with the pregame at 6:45 PM. Shelton is off to a 2-and-0...
