Mason County Fire Marshal has lifted the ban on recreational fires as of Thursday. “Due to improving atmospheric conditions of lower temperatures and higher humidity levels, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 the National Fire Danger Rating System was lowered from Very High to High. As a result, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has rescinded its ban on recreational fires which will now be allowed if they are in a fire pit or barbecue. In accordance with the Mason County Fire Marshal’s Burn Restriction Policy and to maintain consistency throughout the rest of the County, the Mason County Fire Marshal’s Office will be lifting the ban on recreational fires for those lands in the County that are not under DNR jurisdiction effective immediately.”

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO