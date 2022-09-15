Texas sends two buses of migrants to vice president's residence in Washington

A group of migrants have been sent by bus from Texas and dropped off outside the vice president’s residence in Washington, DC for the second time this week. A further 50 migrants were driven to the Naval Observatory, where Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live, in northwest Washington on Saturday morning. The migrants were mostly from Venezuela, with one of the arrivals being a one-month-old baby. They were picked up by aid workers who took them to a shelter, Fox News Digital reported. Four buses were also sent to New York City as Republican governors have been...

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO