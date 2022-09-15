Read full article on original website
texags.com
Highlights: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
A raucous crowd at Kyle Field for a night game and a top-25 win for the Maroon & White over The U. TexAgs presents video highlights from a loud Saturday evening at the Home of the 12th Man as the Aggies defeated Miami in front of over 107,000 fans. Videography...
texags.com
By The Numbers: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 17-9 win over Miami Saturday night at Kyle Field. 0 - Turnovers for the A&M offense vs. Miami. The Aggies turned it over four times in their first two weeks but made the quarterback change, and Max Johnson enjoyed a turnover-free evening in his first A&M start.
texags.com
Week Three's Overnight Sensation: Bryce Anderson, Defensive Back
Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. Thrown into the fire in front of 107,000+ people, and Bryce Anderson...
texags.com
Press Conference: Aggies preparing for No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington
It's a second-consecutive top-25 clash for No. 23 Texas A&M as the Aggies travel to Arlington for a neutral-site clash with No. 10 Arkansas. On Monday, Jimbo Fisher, Albert Regis, Ainias Smith, Devon Achane and Edgerrin Cooper spoke to the media as the Ags eye the Hogs. The following are...
texags.com
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed from No. 24 Texas A&M’s 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami on Saturday night:. Aggies are resilient: The Aggies were a punchline after a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last week. They bounced back to capture a hard-fought victory in a root canal of a football game. Not only did A&M gain redemption for the upset last week, but they got it in a tense game in which they had to match up in a physical clash. They also had to show mental toughness to thwart Miami's scoring opportunities twice in the fourth quarter.
texags.com
Stifling defense sets tone in No. 24 Texas A&M's rebound win over No. 13 Miami
Hope was restored on Saturday night. Just not necessarily in the way Aggies might prefer. Texas A&M and its 107,245 relieved fans at Kyle Field should hope No. 13 Miami truly deserves its ranking among the top-15 best teams in college football. If that’s the case, the No. 24 Aggies’...
texags.com
Punter Nik Constantinou named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
The punter from Down Under. Nik Constantinou was tabbed Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his contributions to Texas A&M’s 17-9 win over Miami. The Australian native was called upon six times on Saturday night and averaged 44.33 yards a punt — totaling 266...
texags.com
Ask Liucci, Part 1: Facing Arkansas in Arlington, RHCP songs & more
No. 23 Texas A&M is headed to Arlington for a second-consecutive top-25 bout as the Ags look for revenge on 10th-ranked Arkansas. In this audio-only edition of Ask Liucci, Billy Liucci tackles subscriber questions following the Miami win and ahead of the Southwest Classic. Editor’s Note: Yes, this is an...
texags.com
Press Conference: A&M women's golf hosts "Mo"Morial at Traditions
For the first time since 2014, Texas A&M women's golf is hosting a home event as the "Mo"Morial returns to Traditions Club this week. Before the tournament begins on Tuesday, head coach Gerrod Chadwell and team captain Hailee Cooper spoke to the media.
texags.com
Live Press Conference Notes: Fisher addresses media ahead of Southwest Classic
The following are live, paraphrased notes from Jimbo Fisher’s Monday afternoon press conference. As always, please forgive any typos; Jimbo talks fast, and our goal is keeping up over accuracy on the first run. Jimbo Fisher. After reviewing the film, proud of our team. Played extremely hard and physically...
