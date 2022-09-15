Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed from No. 24 Texas A&M’s 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami on Saturday night:. Aggies are resilient: The Aggies were a punchline after a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last week. They bounced back to capture a hard-fought victory in a root canal of a football game. Not only did A&M gain redemption for the upset last week, but they got it in a tense game in which they had to match up in a physical clash. They also had to show mental toughness to thwart Miami's scoring opportunities twice in the fourth quarter.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO