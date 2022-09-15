ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Highlights: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

A raucous crowd at Kyle Field for a night game and a top-25 win for the Maroon & White over The U. TexAgs presents video highlights from a loud Saturday evening at the Home of the 12th Man as the Aggies defeated Miami in front of over 107,000 fans. Videography...
By The Numbers: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 17-9 win over Miami Saturday night at Kyle Field. 0 - Turnovers for the A&M offense vs. Miami. The Aggies turned it over four times in their first two weeks but made the quarterback change, and Max Johnson enjoyed a turnover-free evening in his first A&M start.
Week Three's Overnight Sensation: Bryce Anderson, Defensive Back

Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. Thrown into the fire in front of 107,000+ people, and Bryce Anderson...
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed from No. 24 Texas A&M’s 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami on Saturday night:. Aggies are resilient: The Aggies were a punchline after a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last week. They bounced back to capture a hard-fought victory in a root canal of a football game. Not only did A&M gain redemption for the upset last week, but they got it in a tense game in which they had to match up in a physical clash. They also had to show mental toughness to thwart Miami's scoring opportunities twice in the fourth quarter.
Ask Liucci, Part 1: Facing Arkansas in Arlington, RHCP songs & more

No. 23 Texas A&M is headed to Arlington for a second-consecutive top-25 bout as the Ags look for revenge on 10th-ranked Arkansas. In this audio-only edition of Ask Liucci, Billy Liucci tackles subscriber questions following the Miami win and ahead of the Southwest Classic. Editor’s Note: Yes, this is an...
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
BRENHAM, TX

