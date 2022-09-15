Joe Budden is getting some hilarious reactions to a video of him rapping lyrics to Ice Spice's viral new single "Munch (Feelin' U)." Neophyte rapper Ice Spice's new single has taken the hip-hop world by storm, quickly becoming one of the internet's most talked about rap tracks. The Bronx, N.Y. native apparently has a big fan in Joe Budden. On The Joe Budden Podcast episode that aired on Sept. 15, Budden expressed his affection for the single by rapping the catchy chorus at the 1:03:50-mark of the pod. While doing so, he also mimicked Ice's feminine body gestures and voice tone. When he was done, there was an awkward silence before his cohosts chimed in with jokes and laughs.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO