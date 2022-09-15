Read full article on original website
EST Gee, Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz, Symba and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Another week brings a slew of new sounds to the rap game. This time, a rising Louisville, Ky. spitter further establishes his growing presence in hip-hop's mainstream, a renowned duo of MCs repping both the East Coast and the West Coast come through with vivid lyrical storytelling, an artist from New Orleans who never leaves the booth revisits some classic beats and more.
Exclusive – Eminem Writes His Own Cover Story for XXL Magazine’s 25th Anniversary Issue
It’s only right that for XXL’s milestone birthday, a self-proclaimed "Rap God" joins the celebration. The 25th anniversary of XXL features Eminem taking a look back at his momentous career. For the magazine's fall issue, which marks his ninth cover with XXL, Em’s cover story is in his own words. He shares the ups and downs of his journey, how meeting his rap heroes impacted him, his battle with addiction, the role he plays in today’s hip-hop, looking to the younger generation for inspiration and more.
Eminem in His Own Words – His Place in Hip-Hop, Battle With Addiction and Praising J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar
Eminem celebrates XXL's 25th anniversary with a look back at his illustrious career, which the magazine has carefully documented the entirety of. In his own words, Em shares insight on what he's learned, how he stays motivated and why being a true lyricist has always been essential to who he is as a person.
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo, Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez
UPDATE (Sept. 18):. August Alsina is now claiming Tory Lanez is the one who leaked the story about their altercation. Replying to a fan who called into question Tory's denial of knowing about the situation, August revealed he and Tory's camp are the only people that knew what happened. "[And]...
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage During Performance – Watch
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
50 Cent Confirms His Deal With Starz Network Is Over
50 Cent is on to the next one after confirming his deal with the Starz network has ended. On Friday night (Sept. 16), 50 Cent shared news about his latest business move on Instagram. The rap-mogul shared a video of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating in the locker room by showering each other with champagne.
Joe Budden Raps Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and People’s Reactions Are Priceless
Joe Budden is getting some hilarious reactions to a video of him rapping lyrics to Ice Spice's viral new single "Munch (Feelin' U)." Neophyte rapper Ice Spice's new single has taken the hip-hop world by storm, quickly becoming one of the internet's most talked about rap tracks. The Bronx, N.Y. native apparently has a big fan in Joe Budden. On The Joe Budden Podcast episode that aired on Sept. 15, Budden expressed his affection for the single by rapping the catchy chorus at the 1:03:50-mark of the pod. While doing so, he also mimicked Ice's feminine body gestures and voice tone. When he was done, there was an awkward silence before his cohosts chimed in with jokes and laughs.
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him in Chicago. The first image shows a hole in August's bottom lip. The second picture in the series shows a gash on his forearm. In the third photo multiple scabs can be seen on August's knee. The final pic shows blood coming from his mouth.
The Break Presents – Pap Chanel
Pap Chanel isn’t the type to waste any time. As soon as the beat drops in a song, the 23-year-old rapper goes in with enough substance and quotables to pack an entire album. To do so, she uses fluttering flows that are often delivered with a husky tone. That potent combination of attributes are reflected on tracks like "Apple Jacks" and "Gucci Bucket Hat." Over the last few years, both songs have generated millions of Spotify streams and counting, further stamping Pap as an ascending lyricist to be reckoned with.
Freddie Gibbs Reacts to YouTuber Charleston White Reportedly Shooting Himself
Reports of YouTuber Charleston White shooting himself are making rounds on the internet and Freddie Gibbs is reacting to the incident. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), reports began to surface that controversial YouTuber Charleston White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while partying at a strip club in Dallas. Freddie Gibbs responded to the news on Twitter, appearing to revel in the fact that White had injured himself in such a strange way.
Video Shows August Alsina Ignoring Tory Lanez’s Handshake Attempt
Video has surfaced of the now-infamous encounter between Tory Lanez and August Alsina, which, according to August, led to Tory assaulting him at an event in Chicago over the weekend. Reports of an altercation between Tory and August have been trending for the last 24 hours, but footage of the...
