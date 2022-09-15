ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teenagers wanted in armed carjacking of 80-year-old in Fairmount

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Philadelphia police are trying to track down three armed teenagers wanted for carjacking an 80-year-old man in Fairmount.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the three teens walking together along the 800 block of North 26th Street.

Investigators say they forced the 80-year-old victim from his car.

They took his personal items, jumped in the car and drove off.

Police say the car was found a short time later at Napa Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes of these suspects should call police at 215-686-3047/3048.

Comments / 27

Margaret Sigler
3d ago

This Teenagers are very out of Control , attacking old People, where these Parents o yea at work but when they get home they let these Teenagers run wild and let them do whatever to other People with No Kind of Punishment towards them Which it should be.This Has Gone too Damn Far ! City of Killphiladelphia officials are sickening People that keep allowing these crimes too continue! Even Your Grandmother or Grandfather not even safe to go out by themselves anymore We are losing our independence because of these Carjackers, Gun VOLENCE, etc. This Should Not Be the way we live the rest of our life. They are Making People want to live there homes. BECAUSE the CRIMINALS are getting away with serious Murder! When will the officers arrest this Criminals , When will this end Z????? God Please Help us this Way out of hand. OUT OF CONTROL CITY WITH NO HELP COMING TOO END THESE SHOOTINGS CARJACKINGS ETC. PRAYERS GOING UP

Reply(1)
16
Ms.Nair
3d ago

Oh Wow at 3:10 MOST kids and teens are walking home from SCHOOL but those SAVAGES probably don't go to school cause they're "grown, dont like getting up early and mommy/daddy dont make them go but i betcha they buy them expensive sneakers and phones, they should be so proud..

Reply
9
resident
3d ago

Oh, but I’m the racist if I point out the obvious right? Get your house in order already. NOT what they show us on TV commercials, funny how that works.

Reply
11
 

