Memphis – The Sugar Bears got off to a hot start in Memphis at the Tiger Brawl versus in-state foe Little Rock. While the Trojans were up 6-3 early, the Sugar Bears got red hot and rattled off 11 unanswered points to comfortably control set one, 14-6. The Trojans would try to climb back into the game, but the Sugar Bears never relented, taking the first set by a score of 25-16. The first match was completely a team effort, no players from UCA had eye-popping statistics in set one, but all six on the floor put in an incredible effort, allowing UCA to take an early lead.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO