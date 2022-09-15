Read full article on original website
How Does Idaho’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States?
Idahoans know that when it comes to the Powerball, they live in a very special place. You’ll find the only store in America that’s sold a jackpot-winning ticket TWICE in the state’s capital city. But when it comes to the number of Idahoans who’ve won a jackpot, how do we stack up against other states?
6 Ways to Be the Best Worst Boise Driver You Can Be
Let's keep it real. Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, whippin' out our drivers license and registration, no one in the Treasure Valley admits to being a crappy driver. In fact, we convince ourselves that we're born free from original driving sin. Our on-ramp game is on-point. We change lanes like every lane is ours. Because they are.
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels
There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
Saddle Up This Weekend With The Mane Event in Boise, It’s Free!
The Western Riding in Boise who was founded in 1941, is hosting a FREE Equine Education day and will "include all things HORSES!". This is such a great family event especially for those who may not be able to be around horses every single day!. This a two day free...
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities
So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend
In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."
Zoo Boise Will Welcome Nerdy Guests for Free on Saturday
Looking for a fun way to kill some time before the Boise State home opener on Saturday, September 17? How about a FREE visit to Zoo Boise on the way to the tailgate lot?. There’s been a crack in the multiverse bringing two of Boise’s favorite attractions together to host a very special year of the Boise Comic Arts Festival! Founded by the Boise Library!, the comic arts festival has always been a completely FREE, family-friendly celebration of comics and the enormous fandoms that they’ve launched.
Monthly Utilities Can Be a Pain But Idaho’s Averages Aren’t That Bad…
Paying monthly utilities is annoying to say the least, but when you compare Idaho to other states, at least our average costs aren’t as bad. A recent article from Cheapism says... “If you’re feeling the pinch on your utility bills, you’re not alone, and you aren’t imagining it. The...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
These 5 Experiences Prove That Moving in Idaho Isn’t Easy
It's no secret that beginning a move into the Gem State is no inexpensive task. The cost of setting up shop adds up between the rent and those dreaded app fees. One expense that not a lot of people seem to be bringing up, however, is the cost of movers.
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
