These 5 Style Influencers Have The Fall Fashion Inspiration We Need

Fall is here, and we are excited about the weather change. Summertime is always a vibe, but the heat has been beyond shady, and we are over it. It’s time to gear up for the cooler temperatures, holidays, and fall fashion. It’s about that time to start pushing the summer clothes to the back and pulling the fall ensembles to the front. Out with the cut-off shorts and in with the thigh-high boots!

Fall is a fashion lover’s favorite season because the style possibilities are endless. You can layer looks, throw on a simple outfit, and jazz it up with a fly jacket, or you can wear an oversized sweater with some ankle boots and call it a day. We love how versatile fall fashion can be, and we can’t wait to get cozy in our favorite fall outfits.

Since fashion has been steadily evolving, some may wonder what their fall wardrobe will look like. It’s always fun to consider the latest trends like platform shoes , baggy pants, and sets; however, staples like blazers, over-the-knee boots, and distressed jeans are never going anywhere. In case you need a little guidance to get your fall fashion wardrobe popping (and even the most panache fashionistas need inspiration), check out these five fashion influencers who are dishing out fall fashion ideas like nobody’s business.

1. Chioma B.

Don’t get rid of the colors just yet. Chioma B. shows us how you incorporate bright colors into your fall wardrobe perfectly. Find a colorful long sleeve blouse, pair it with a colorful skirt, and throw on your favorite kicks to bring the look together.

2. Abiodun

Baggy pants are a thing this fall. Take a page out of Abiodun’s book and rock your baggy pants several ways. Dress them up with some jazzy heels or down with some platform boots. Either way, get you some baggy pants now!

3. Ashley Hope

Blazers are a fashion staple that will never go out of style. We love how Ashley paired her oversized blazer with distressed jeans, a graphic tee, and combat boots. Adding these key pieces to your fall wardrobe can significantly benefit your wardrobe.

4. Kera

Source:Courtesy of @keraisabaddie

Thigh-high boots will be a forever thing. We are taking notes from Kera’s look, and we can’t wait to emulate it. The oversized sweater paired with the boots is a sexy, fall fashion vibe.

5. Coco

Source:Courtesy of @hautecourtxo

Dresses and utility boots? Don’t mind if we do! Coco shows us how to sport this simple yet fly fall look easily. A body-hugging dress paired with ankle boots is the perfect on-the-go look for the fall season, giving you comfort and style simultaneously.