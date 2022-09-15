Read full article on original website
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet
Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN
UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening. After the rain we had on Friday...
Water Circus Coming to St. Cloud September 29th – October 2nd
Cirque Italia Silver: Water Circus is coming to thrill at dazzle at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud. Come watch amazing water acrobatics. Our original Water Circus show featuring aerial acrobatics and other circus acts combined with a dazzling 35000 gallon water display. Cirque Italia was created by an Italian...
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
The Apple Harvest Is Underway
COLLEGEVILLE -- The apple harvest has begun in Central Minnesota. Collegeville Orchards owner Todd Beumer says the spring was late, but it worked out for the best. We'll have plenty of apples this year. The size on some of them is a little bit smaller, at least for us, just because we got started so late. We're normally in full bloom on May 12. This year, thank goodness, we weren't because we had that large hail event on May 12. We had no blossoms on the trees at all on May 12, which we got lucky about that way. But we still had blossoms on the trees on June 10, which we have never had before.
Java Lovers Unite: St. Cloud Coffee Fest Set For Saturday
Coffee lovers listen up! Over half a dozen local coffee shops are joining forces to bring you "Coffee Fest" in the Kinder Coffee Lab parking lot on Cooper Avenue this weekend. Cold Press Cafe, Kinder Coffee Lab, Korppi Coffee+Bakeshop, Overlander Coffee Company, Eminent Coffee, Reality Roasters and Second Street Coffeehouse will all be on hand, along with Backwards Bread Company.
How Does Minnesota Rank On The “Least Rude State” List?
Doesn't it feel good to come in first in a survey. I really haven't been to all the states in the US, but the ones I have been to, I'd have to say Minnesota is certainly one of the least rude. According to the website BGR.com, BestLife came up with...
Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?
As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
United Way Hosting Device Drive in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- You can get rid of your old used electronic equipment later this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is holding a Device Drive on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union at 2835 West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.
Fall Temperatures Arrive Just in Time for Start of Autumn
UNDATED -- We officially start fall on Thursday in the northern hemisphere, and Mother Nature is on the same page with much cooler temperatures. This time of the year, average highs for St. Cloud are about 70 degrees, so we'll remain above normal through Tuesday. Then we slip to below normal temperatures starting on Wednesday.
Don’t Mess with Pregnant Otter! Think Minnesota Otters Would Be Like This or Nicer?
We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:. With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?. I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Many Minnesotans Still Use Cash For These 6 Things
Cash. It almost seems like it's getting to be a thing of the past. There are venues that are going cashless. Whether it's a music venue, some stores or restaurants, or sporting events. It seems that using cash is going away. But, there are some things that we will still...
Buddy Is An Exceptional Pup And Needs A Home
Check out Buddy! If you've ever thought of adding to your family, Buddy would be an excellent choice. He checks all the boxes and has no issues. Maybe Buddy could be your new best buddy? Don't wait, I have a feeling that Buddy won't be available for adoption for very long.
What Finalist for the Toy Hall of Fame Has a Minnesota Connection?
Every year I get nostalgic when they release the list of finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame. Maybe it's because I'm a little older and a lot of the toys that are finalists are toys I played with. Going through the list always brings me back to a time that was much easier and worries weren't nearly as big as I thought they were.
Vehicles and Fans Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 800 block of 13th Street South where a vacant apartment was broken into. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says nothing was taken because the apartment was vacant. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Initial List of Store Closings
NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list. The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and...
Xcel Gets Approval For Sherco Solar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy will move forward with plans to replace the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the final plans necessary to replace the Sherco Power Plant with Sherco Solar, which will become the largest-ever solar project in Minnesota History. Chris Clark, president...
