BV School Board appoints new director, adjusts CCHS attendance expectations
During their September 12 meeting, the Buena Vista Board of Education appointed Olivia Bartlett to fill the open seat for District D, previously held by Nancy Best. After reviewing the four letters of interest they received, the board discussed the candidates briefly. “She has a vested interest in helping BV...
Annual Embracing Aging Expo Set for September 30
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging, the Department of Human Services and Age Strong Chaffee for the annual Embracing Aging Expo on September 30, to be held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. This year’s event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 2:00...
“Curtis to Colorado” scholarship fundraiser concert features Zhu Wang on Sept. 27
The Walden Chamber Music Society (WCMS) has announced its “Curtis to Colorado” scholarship fundraiser concert be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Salida SteamPlant. The Society is presenting award-winning pianist Zhu Wang who is represented by Young Concert Artists. Zhu Wang appears by special...
