Phoenix, AZ

KGUN 9

State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case

PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kate Gallego
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE

