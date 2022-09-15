Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix leaders tight-lipped about secret messages
A month ago ABC15 exposed outgoing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass had used the secret messaging app Signal.
KGUN 9
State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case
PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
Guns, drugs, ammo found in Phoenix group home days before resident fatally shot
PHOENIX — A rifle, guns converted into fully automatic weapons, a firearm hidden inside of a teddy bear, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and a blue vial filled with pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl. That's what Phoenix police officers found inside of a room where teenagers in state care are...
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
Official: Phoenix group home did not have proper permit
Two weeks after a Phoenix group home shooting, city leaders say the facility was not registered correctly.
AZFamily
Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
KTAR.com
3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus
PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
Pursuit ends with arrest, 2 migrants turned over to ICE, and 2 babies found in vehicle
PHOENIX — A car chase between a woman and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office ended with the woman being taken into custody, two migrants being turned over to ICE, and two young children being turned over to the Department of Child Safety (DCS), deputies said. Deputies were originally pursuing...
ABC 15 News
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
12news.com
Phoenix police executed search warrant 72 hours prior to fatal shooting at group home
Phoenix police executed a search warrant three days before the deadly shooting on Sept. 1. Police recovered 9 guns, several reported stolen.
AZFamily
Woman shot during break-in at home near Litchfield Park, deputies say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting near Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
Comments / 0