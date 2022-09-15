Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?
With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
6 Ways to Be the Best Worst Boise Driver You Can Be
Let's keep it real. Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, whippin' out our drivers license and registration, no one in the Treasure Valley admits to being a crappy driver. In fact, we convince ourselves that we're born free from original driving sin. Our on-ramp game is on-point. We change lanes like every lane is ours. Because they are.
Boise’s Top 5 Places for a Delicious Brunch, According to Tripadvisor
There are plenty of amazing places in the Boise area to experience an incredible brunch. In fact, we recently covered the #1 Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise, but we promise there are a lot more options out there!. So, how about a list of the Top 5?. Keep scrolling for...
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Over a Dozen Mini Adventures in and Around Boise
Boise is a well loved city for many great reasons. One big one is it's proximity to nature and adventure. It doesn't matter if you were born here, moved here or are visiting the area. There are fun things to do to enjoy the beautiful area all around. Most only taking a half or full day to feel worlds away from the urban bustle of downtown or the stress in your life.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out’s Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the biggest culinary news to hit Boise in a long time!. On September 12, the City of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to In-N-Out Burger’s conditional use permit to turn the site former Pier 1 by Boise Towne Square Mall into what could be the chain’s first restaurant in Idaho.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade
The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
58 Years Ago, One of the Most Iconic Bands Performed in Boise
If there's one thing the residents of Boise love about their city, it's the fact that it's near and dear to their hearts. Once upon a time, Boise wasn't as large as it was but that didn't stop it from attracting the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment.
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes
After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
Boise Pride Festival Sees Largest Parade Turnout in Event History
It was a turbulent week for Boise Pride Festival organizers, sponsors, and attendees. Earlier in the week, just days before the annual festival kicked off, an online backlash for the event picked up in a way that the festival hasn't seen in years. Members of various alt-right groups began contacting the festival along with any mentioned sponsors "demanding" funds be pulled and the festival be cancelled.
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
