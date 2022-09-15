ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Downtown runner saved by complete stranger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

“Puppy Shower” planned for Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Dog Bakery is hosting a Puppy Shower for Homeward Animal Shelter to celebrate two recently born litters. The puppies will be in the Three Dog Bakery store (465 32nd Ave E in West Fargo) for a meet and greet from 4 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Due to the age of the puppies, they ask during this event that no other dogs be in the store to keep the puppies safe and healthy.
FARGO, ND
theconcordian.org

Affordability of the Red River Market

As the school year enters September, the Red River Market season is nearing a close. The Red River Market is not simply a farmer’s market, but a summertime street fair advertised as a place for community in the greater Fargo-Moorhead area. Intersected between Broadway and Second Avenue North, operation...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good

The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo child care center saved under new management

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
FARGO, ND
B105

Actor Josh Duhamel Ties the Knot In Fargo This Past Weekend

Actor and North Dakota native married Fargo girl Audra Mari last Saturday. If you remember, Duhamel was previously married to Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas. They divorced a few years ago. Duhamel and Mari had been engaged since 2019. Duhamel has been spending a lot of time in the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
FARGO, ND
Cadrene Heslop

Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents

Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home. Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation

(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

