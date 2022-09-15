ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

DJ Whoo Kid Set To Be The Guest Ring Announcer For AEW Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for one of the matches on this week’s episode of AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite. You can check out the official announcement below:. DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy