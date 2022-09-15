Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
DJ Whoo Kid Set To Be The Guest Ring Announcer For AEW Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for one of the matches on this week’s episode of AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite. You can check out the official announcement below:. DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars Dating (Photos), News On Karrion Kross & Scarlett
Nathan Frazer took to Twitter this week to post a photo of himself and fellow WWE NXT talent Thea Hail. The two were spotted getting close in front of Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. Frazer captioned the photo with,. “Still haven’t seen any...
Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience
MILAN — The “R” word is looming, but executives at Italian fashion brands are ready to challenge the recession, leveraging the flexibility adopted during the past two years through the pandemic, raising the creativity bar and investing in the country’s craftsmanship and manufacturing pipeline. Case in...
Comments / 0