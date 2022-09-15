Rumors suggest that Apple may launch a new iteration of its most potent iPad models before 2022 comes to an end. This information is great for everyone interested in picking up one of the current models, as retailers may have already started to make room for the new devices. For instance, you can save $199 on most of Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro variants, which means you can get yours for as low as $900 if you act fast.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO