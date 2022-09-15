Read full article on original website
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Shutters
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen, the West Ashley restaurant that served seafood and Southern fare, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The restaurant first opened in downtown Charleston in September of 2019 before moving to West Ashley in 2020. The Queen Street Hospitality restaurant’s social media posts said:...
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
Charleston’s Inaugural Dog Costume Contest will be held on October 9th During Second Sunday on King
Charleston’s inaugural Halloween dog costume contest, WagOWeen, invites guests to Trick-or-Treat along King Street with their furry friend(s) on Sunday, October 9th from 1 pm to 5 pm, in conjunction with 2nd Sunday on King. Local celebrity judges will award prizes for the most creative and fun dog costumes....
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
Cargo ship loads up and goes deep at the Port of Charleston
One of the biggest container ships to call on the East Coast put the Charleston Harbor deepening project to the test last week. The MSC Rayshmi, which visited the Wando Welch Terminal on Sept. 14-15, set a record for the deepest draft at the port at 48 feet and 11 inches.
Revolutionary War Fort in Berkeley County opens to public on September 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn on Saturday. Berkeley County Government invited the public to celebrate Colonial Day and the opening of Fort Fair Lawn on September 24. According to county officials, Berkeley County is known for its connections to the Revolutionary War. The […]
Daughters of St Paul Present “Come to Bethlehem” this Holiday Season at Gaillard Center
For almost thirty years, the sisters of the Daughters of St Paul Choir have shared the message of God’s love through choral recordings. Here’s how they describe their show:. “It’s a ministry of prayer for us: As we sing, we pray for all those whom our voices will...
LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 58 featuring Emily Torchiana of Impromptu Cards
Torchiana is a former Charleston resident and a graduate of the College of Charleston. She also created Lost Got Found, a nonprofit that works to eliminate the negative stigma surrounding mental health. Her work earned her the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Public Service in 2017. You can learn...
Photos: Charleston hotel honors Queen Elizabeth II with high tea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, more than a dozen women gathered in the Charleston Place hotel’s Thoroughbred Club to pay tribute. “Charleston not only has an English settling but also a lot of people who live in Charleston lived over in the UK as well so we were […]
Social Venture Partners to Host Empower Charleston on October 27th
Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charleston will host Empower Charleston on October 27th to highlight six local nonprofit organizations. Empower Charleston is a celebration of philanthropy and the finale of the 2022 SVP grant investment cycle. Six mission-driven nonprofits will be given the main stage to make their pitch to investors,...
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
N. Charleston Southern Scream announces dates this fall
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — North Charleston’s Southern Screams is opening a new premier haunted house attraction this fall. Visitors can arrive at Holy City Brewing for 24 terrifying nights in two weeks!. The haunted houses start Friday, September 30th through Monday, October 31st. Southern Screams encourages you...
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
